Freda Payne | Fred Pitts | SF Community Music Ctr | Pub Choir
2/14/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe's Valentine's Day guests are celebrated R&B and Jazz vocalist Freda Payne; Fred Pitts @ The Marsh Berkeley | SFCMC Exec. Dir. Julie Steinberg | Pub Choir's founder Astrid Jorgensen w/ Philippa Kelly. Wednesday @ 4:00PM PST.
FREDA PAYNE
A TRIBUTE TO ELLA FITZGERALD
MARIN CENTER / SHOWCASE THEATRE
20 AVENUE OF THE FLAGS / SAN RAFAEL CA
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2024 | 8:00PM
Purchase tickets here
GUEST: FREDA PAYNE
David talks with Freda Payne about her upcoming Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald acclaimed stage musical show at the Marin Center on 2/16/24.
Joining Freda Payne that evening will be SF Bay Area-based vocalist extraordinaire Kenny Washington, with a trio of the Bay Area's finest musicians:
Tammy Hall / Piano
Gary Brown / Bass
Leon Joyce Jr / Drums
https://www.iamfredapayne.com/
https://kennywashingtonvocals.com/home
https://tammyhall.com
FRED PITTS
"AREN'T YOU...?"
THE MARSH BERKELEY
2120 ALLSTON WAY / BERKELEY
FEBRUARY 10 - MARCH 2, 2024
GUEST: FRED PITTS
Fred Pitts' "Aren't You...?" show returns to Berkeley after a previous successful East Bay run, and transfer to The Marsh/SF.
"Aren't You...?" is written and performed by Fred Pitts, directed by Shawn J. West, with dramaturgy by David Ford.
LEARN MORE AND PURCHASE TICKETS HERE
SF COMMUNITY MUSIC CENTER
CELEBRATES THE GRAND OPENING & OPEN HOUSE OF EXPANDED MISSION DISTRICT CAMPUS
544 CAPP ST. / SF
GUEST: JULIE RULYAK STEINBERG / EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
FEBRUARY 21, 2024 | 2:00PM-3:00PM
GRAND OPENING RIBBON CUTTING
FEBRUARY 25, 2024
OPEN HOUSE OF EXPANDED MISSION DISTRICT CAMPUS
FREE! / RSVP HERE
MARCH 8, 2024 | 5:30PM
SFCMC GALA EVENT
PALACE HOTEL
2 NEW MONTGOMERY ST. / SF
PURCHASE TICKETS TO THE GALA HERE:
https://e.givesmart.com/events/xjU/
LEARN MORE ABOUT THE SFCMC:
https://sfcmc.org/
SFCMC IS ALSO LOCATED AT:
RICHMOND DISTRICT BRANCH
741 30TH AVE. / SF
PUB CHOIR
AUGUST HALL
420 MASON ST. / SF
SUNDAY, MARCH 10, 2024 | 8:30PM
GUEST: ASTRID JORGENSEN / FOUNDER
Philippa Kelly speaks with Astrid Jorgensen about the Pub Choir.
Must be seen, heard and experienced...