Freda Payne | Fred Pitts | SF Community Music Ctr | Pub Choir

2/14/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe's Valentine's Day guests are celebrated R&B and Jazz vocalist Freda Payne; Fred Pitts @ The Marsh Berkeley | SFCMC Exec. Dir. Julie Steinberg | Pub Choir's founder Astrid Jorgensen w/ Philippa Kelly. Wednesday @ 4:00PM PST.

FREDA PAYNE

A TRIBUTE TO ELLA FITZGERALD

MARIN CENTER / SHOWCASE THEATRE

20 AVENUE OF THE FLAGS / SAN RAFAEL CA

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2024 | 8:00PM

Purchase tickets here

GUEST: FREDA PAYNE

David talks with Freda Payne about her upcoming Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald acclaimed stage musical show at the Marin Center on 2/16/24.

Joining Freda Payne that evening will be SF Bay Area-based vocalist extraordinaire Kenny Washington, with a trio of the Bay Area's finest musicians:

Tammy Hall / Piano

Gary Brown / Bass

Leon Joyce Jr / Drums

https://www.iamfredapayne.com/

https://kennywashingtonvocals.com/home

https://tammyhall.com

Courtesy Freda Payne Freda Payne_Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald_2/14/24

Photos: Dianne Woods Fred Pitts @ The Marsh Berkeley_2/10/24-3/2/24

FRED PITTS

"AREN'T YOU...?"

THE MARSH BERKELEY

2120 ALLSTON WAY / BERKELEY

FEBRUARY 10 - MARCH 2, 2024

GUEST: FRED PITTS

Fred Pitts' "Aren't You...?" show returns to Berkeley after a previous successful East Bay run, and transfer to The Marsh/SF.

"Aren't You...?" is written and performed by Fred Pitts, directed by Shawn J. West, with dramaturgy by David Ford.

LEARN MORE AND PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

Photo: David Allen Fred Pitts @ The Marsh Berkeley_2/10/24-3/2/24

Photos: Henrik Kam SF Community Music Center_544 Capp St. SF

SF COMMUNITY MUSIC CENTER

CELEBRATES THE GRAND OPENING & OPEN HOUSE OF EXPANDED MISSION DISTRICT CAMPUS

544 CAPP ST. / SF

GUEST: JULIE RULYAK STEINBERG / EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

FEBRUARY 21, 2024 | 2:00PM-3:00PM

GRAND OPENING RIBBON CUTTING

FEBRUARY 25, 2024

OPEN HOUSE OF EXPANDED MISSION DISTRICT CAMPUS

FREE! / RSVP HERE

MARCH 8, 2024 | 5:30PM

SFCMC GALA EVENT

PALACE HOTEL

2 NEW MONTGOMERY ST. / SF

PURCHASE TICKETS TO THE GALA HERE:

https://e.givesmart.com/events/xjU/

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE SFCMC:

https://sfcmc.org/

SFCMC IS ALSO LOCATED AT:

RICHMOND DISTRICT BRANCH

741 30TH AVE. / SF

Courtesy SFCMC SFCMC_Julie Rulyak Steinberg - Exec. Dir.

Courtesy Pub Choir PUB CHOIR_August Hall SF_3/10/24

PUB CHOIR

AUGUST HALL

420 MASON ST. / SF

SUNDAY, MARCH 10, 2024 | 8:30PM

GUEST: ASTRID JORGENSEN / FOUNDER

Philippa Kelly speaks with Astrid Jorgensen about the Pub Choir.

Must be seen, heard and experienced...

https://www.pubchoir.com.au/

Courtesy Pub Choir Pub Choir_Astrid Jorgensen directs the choir