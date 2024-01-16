© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW Culture
On the Arts

W. Kamau Bell | Roomful of Teeth | Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

By Janice Lee
Published January 16, 2024 at 3:39 PM PST
Berkeley Rep_W. Kamau Bell residency
Photo: Aundre Larrow
Berkeley Rep_W. Kamau Bell residency

1/17/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe talks with W. Kamau Bell about his upcoming return to the stand-up stage at Berkeley Rep. David will also talk with Roomful of Teeth Artistic Director Cameron Beauchamp as part of Gabriel Kahane's SF Performances residency, and Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo Artistic Director Tory Dobrin.
Wednesday @ 4pm PDT.

BERKELEY REPERTORY THEATRE
W. KAMAU BELL GETS HIS ACT TOGETHER
2025 ADDISON ST. / BERKELEY
JAN 20–MAR 16, 2024 (SATURDAYS | 7PM)
SPECIAL LIMITED ENGAGEMENT

WRITTEN AND PERFORMED BY W. KAMAU BELL
DEVELOPED WITH MARTHA RYNBERG
BERKELEY REP’S BAKERY STUDIO

GUEST: W. KAMAU BELL

W. Kamau Bell returns to the world of stand-up comedy!

https://www.berkeleyrep.org/shows/w-kamau-bell-gets-his-act-together/
https://www.wkamaubell.com/

Berkeley Rep_W. Kamau Bell
Photo: Aundre Larrow
Berkeley Rep_W. Kamau Bell residency
SF Performances/PIVOT Festival_clockwise from left: Gabriel Kahane_Attacca Quartet_Roomful of Teeth
Photo: Jason Quigley (G. Kahane); David Goddard (Attacca Quartet); Anja Schütz (Roomful of Teeth)
SF Performances/PIVOT Festival_clockwise from left: Gabriel Kahane_Attacca Quartet_Roomful of Teeth

SAN FRANCISCO PERFORMANCES / PIVOT FESTIVAL
GABRIEL KAHANE RESIDENCY:
JANUARY 24 - ATTACCA QUARTET
JANUARY 25 - ROOMFUL OF TEETH
JANUARY 26 - ATTACCA QUARTET & ROOMFUL OF TEETH

GUEST: CAMERON BEAUCHAMP / ROOMFUL OF TEETH, CO-ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://sfperformances.org/performances/2324/pivot-1.html

SFP / PIVOT FESTIVAL - PROGRAM NOTES:
https://sfperformances.org/img/perfnotes/2324/PIVOT-1-Notes.pdf

LEARN MORE:
https://www.roomfulofteeth.org/
https://www.attaccaquartet.com/
https://gabrielkahane.tumblr.com/
https://gabrielkahane.bandcamp.com/

Cal Performances_Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo
Courtesy Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo
Cal Performances_Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

CAL PERFORMANCES
LES BALLETS TROCKADERO DE MONTE CARLO
U.C. BERKELEY / ZELLERBACH HALL
JANUARY 27 & 28, 2024

GUEST: TORY DOBRIN / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS - CLICK HERE

FOR UPCOMING CAL PERFORMANCES - CLICK HERE

Cal Performances_ Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo
1 of 3  — les-ballets-trockadero-de-monte-carlo-2324-1-1920x900-1.jpg
Cal Performances_ Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo
Courtesy Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo
Cal Performances_ Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo
2 of 3  — les-ballets-trockadero-de-monte-carlo-2324-2-1920x900-1.jpg
Cal Performances_ Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo
Courtesy Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo
Cal Performances_ Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo
3 of 3  — les-ballets-trockadero-de-monte-carlo-2324-3-1920x900-1.jpg
Cal Performances_ Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo
Courtesy Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

Tags
On the Arts Arts & Entertainment
Janice Lee
See stories by Janice Lee