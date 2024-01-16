W. Kamau Bell | Roomful of Teeth | Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo
1/17/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe talks with W. Kamau Bell about his upcoming return to the stand-up stage at Berkeley Rep. David will also talk with Roomful of Teeth Artistic Director Cameron Beauchamp as part of Gabriel Kahane's SF Performances residency, and Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo Artistic Director Tory Dobrin.
Wednesday @ 4pm PDT.
BERKELEY REPERTORY THEATRE
W. KAMAU BELL GETS HIS ACT TOGETHER
2025 ADDISON ST. / BERKELEY
JAN 20–MAR 16, 2024 (SATURDAYS | 7PM)
SPECIAL LIMITED ENGAGEMENT
WRITTEN AND PERFORMED BY W. KAMAU BELL
DEVELOPED WITH MARTHA RYNBERG
BERKELEY REP’S BAKERY STUDIO
GUEST: W. KAMAU BELL
W. Kamau Bell returns to the world of stand-up comedy!
https://www.berkeleyrep.org/shows/w-kamau-bell-gets-his-act-together/
https://www.wkamaubell.com/
SAN FRANCISCO PERFORMANCES / PIVOT FESTIVAL
GABRIEL KAHANE RESIDENCY:
JANUARY 24 - ATTACCA QUARTET
JANUARY 25 - ROOMFUL OF TEETH
JANUARY 26 - ATTACCA QUARTET & ROOMFUL OF TEETH
GUEST: CAMERON BEAUCHAMP / ROOMFUL OF TEETH, CO-ARTISTIC DIRECTOR
FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://sfperformances.org/performances/2324/pivot-1.html
SFP / PIVOT FESTIVAL - PROGRAM NOTES:
https://sfperformances.org/img/perfnotes/2324/PIVOT-1-Notes.pdf
LEARN MORE:
https://www.roomfulofteeth.org/
https://www.attaccaquartet.com/
https://gabrielkahane.tumblr.com/
https://gabrielkahane.bandcamp.com/
CAL PERFORMANCES
LES BALLETS TROCKADERO DE MONTE CARLO
U.C. BERKELEY / ZELLERBACH HALL
JANUARY 27 & 28, 2024
GUEST: TORY DOBRIN / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR
FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS - CLICK HERE
FOR UPCOMING CAL PERFORMANCES - CLICK HERE