W. Kamau Bell | Roomful of Teeth | Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

1/17/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe talks with W. Kamau Bell about his upcoming return to the stand-up stage at Berkeley Rep. David will also talk with Roomful of Teeth Artistic Director Cameron Beauchamp as part of Gabriel Kahane's SF Performances residency, and Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo Artistic Director Tory Dobrin.

Wednesday @ 4pm PDT.

BERKELEY REPERTORY THEATRE

W. KAMAU BELL GETS HIS ACT TOGETHER

2025 ADDISON ST. / BERKELEY

JAN 20–MAR 16, 2024 (SATURDAYS | 7PM)

SPECIAL LIMITED ENGAGEMENT

WRITTEN AND PERFORMED BY W. KAMAU BELL

DEVELOPED WITH MARTHA RYNBERG

BERKELEY REP’S BAKERY STUDIO

GUEST: W. KAMAU BELL

W. Kamau Bell returns to the world of stand-up comedy!

SAN FRANCISCO PERFORMANCES / PIVOT FESTIVAL

GABRIEL KAHANE RESIDENCY:

JANUARY 24 - ATTACCA QUARTET

JANUARY 25 - ROOMFUL OF TEETH

JANUARY 26 - ATTACCA QUARTET & ROOMFUL OF TEETH

GUEST: CAMERON BEAUCHAMP / ROOMFUL OF TEETH, CO-ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

SFP / PIVOT FESTIVAL - PROGRAM NOTES:

Courtesy Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo Cal Performances_Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

CAL PERFORMANCES

LES BALLETS TROCKADERO DE MONTE CARLO

U.C. BERKELEY / ZELLERBACH HALL

JANUARY 27 & 28, 2024

GUEST: TORY DOBRIN / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

