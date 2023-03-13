SF Symphony | Central Works | Pocket Opera | SF Girls Chorus & Chanticleer

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY

MARVEL STUDIOS’ BLACK PANTHER

Film with Live Orchestra

DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL

201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

3/24 – 3/25/23 7:30PM

* Pre-concert Q&A with Anthony Parnther - conductor of these concerts and conductor of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack—will be presented from the stage one hour before each concert. He will be joined by Massamba Diop, who will be performing the Talking Drum for these performances and was a featured instrumentalist on both the Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever films. The talks will take place March 24 & 25 from 6:30–7:00pm. Free to all ticketholders.

GUEST: ANTHONY PARNTHER / CONDUCTOR

Anthony Parnther has forged a singularly unique career that melds his love for the music of all genres with his prowess as a conductor, bassoonist, opera singer, producer, storyteller, comedian, and activist. He is the Music Director of the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra in San Bernardino, California, and on the scoring stages of Los Angeles, London, Nashville, Budapest, and San Francisco, Anthony has led and conducted recording sessions for many of the top international feature films, television series, and video game franchises in the world. Recent projects include Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Avatar: The Way of Water, Tenet, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Encanto, Turning Red, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and many more.

Join us today as David speaks with Conductor and bassoonist Parnther about his very varied career and what’s ahead.

https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2022-23/Black-Panther

https://www.anthonyparnther.com/

CENTRAL WORKS

MONDRAGOLA

BERKELEY CITY CLUB

2315 DURANT ST. / BERKELEY

3/18 – 4/16/23 (evenings & afternoons)

GUESTS:

GARY GRAVES / PLAYWRIGHT MONDRAGOLA & CENTRAL WORKS CO-DIRECTOR

RUDY GUERRERO / “NICCOLO MACHIAVELLI”

Comedy and Machiavelli – together finally!

Mondragola is Italian for “The Love Root” (an aphrodisiac).

Gary Graves and Rudy Guerrero join David this week to talk about Mondragola which revisits and reimagines Machiavelli in his later years, only to see him circle back to his past and earlier endeavors.

Mondragola is directed by Jan Zvaifler, Central Works Co-director.

https://centralworks.org/mondragola/

POCKET OPERA PRESENTS

DIE FLEDERMAUS Johann Strauss III

ALBERT HERRING Benjamin Britten

ORPHEUS IN THE UNDERWORLD Jacques Offenbach

TOSCA Giacomo Puccini

SF Bay Area Dates and Venues below

GUEST: NICOLAS GARCIA / GENERAL DIRECTOR

A Toast to Love. Opera in English.

Pocket Opera was created 46 years ago by founder Donald Pippin. Carrying on a new tradition of English translations of both famous and lesser-known operas, Pocket Opera General Director Nicolas Garcia joins David to talk about this process and the upcoming 2023 season.

https://pocketopera.org/

Click here for Pocket Opera’s 2023 Season Brochure.

DIE FLEDERMAUS

3/19/23 2:00PM

Hillside Club

2286 Cedar St. / Berkeley

3/26/23 2:30PM

Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts (MVCPA)

500 Castro St. / Mountain View

4/2/23 2:00PM

Legion of Honor Museum – Gunn Theatre

100 34th Ave. / SF

https://pocketopera.org/2023-season/die-fledermaus/

ALBERT HERRING

4/23/23 2:00PM

Hillside Club

2286 Cedar St. / Berkeley

4/30/23 2:00PM

Legion of Honor Museum – Gunn Theatre

100 34th Ave. / SF

5/7/23 2:30PM

Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts (MVCPA)

500 Castro St. / Mountain View

https://pocketopera.org/2023-season/albert-herring/

ORPHEUS IN THE UNDERWORLD

6/11/23 2:00PM

Hillside Club

2286 Cedar St. / Berkeley

6/18/23 2:30PM

Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts (MVCPA)

500 Castro St. / Mountain View

6/25/23 2:00PM

Legion of Honor Museum – Gunn Theatre

100 34th Ave. / SF

https://pocketopera.org/2023-season/orpheus-in-the-underworld/

TOSCA

7/16/23 2:30PM

Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts (MVCPA)

500 Castro St. / Mountain View

7/23/23 2:00PM

Hillside Club

2286 Cedar St. / Berkeley

7/30/23 2:00PM

Legion of Honor Museum – Gunn Theatre

100 34th Ave. / SF

https://pocketopera.org/2023-season/tosca/

SAN FRANCISCO GIRLS CHORUS & CHANTICLEER

NEIGHBOR TONES

SF Bay Area Dates and Venues below

GUESTS:

VALÉRIE SAINTE-AGATHE / SF GIRLS CHORUS ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

TIM KEELER / CHANTICLEER MUSICAL DIRECTOR

David is joined by Valérie Sainte-Agathe and Tim Keeler to talk about the upcoming concerts around the SF Bay Area. The SF Girls Chorus and Chanticleer join forces for a series of concerts featuring commissions/co-commissions by Composer Ayanna Woods, Trevor Weston, Matthew Welch and Richard Danielpour, along pieces by Philip Glass and Ysaye M. Barnwell - combining the traditional and new traditional pieces. Program listing below.

Friday, March 17 at 7:30PM

Herbst Theater / San Francisco

Saturday, March 18 at 7:00PM

First Presbyterian Church / Berkeley

Tuesday, March 21 at 7:00PM

Mission Santa Clara / Santa Clara

https://www.sfgirlschorus.org/performances/2023/3/17/neighbor-tones-with-chanticleer

https://www.sfgirlschorus.org/

https://www.chanticleer.org/

PROGRAM:

Ayanna Woods: Years of Light (SFGC & Chanticleer Co-Commission, World Premiere Excerpt) säje, (arr. Erin Bentlage): Desert Song

Trevor Weston: O Daedalus, Fly Away Home

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria

San Francisco Girls Chorus

Chanticleer

Matthew Welch: Selections from Tomorrow’s Memories: A Little Manila Diary (2020 SFGC Commission)

Richard Danielpour: Baba Afzal Kashan from Three Parables (2019 SFGC Commission) Ysaye M. Barnwell: Wanting Memories

Philip Glass: Father Death Blues

San Francisco Girls Chorus

Ayanna Woods: close[r], now (2021 Chanticleer Commission)

William Byrd: Civitas sancti tui

Traditional (arr. Jonathan Woody): God’s Gonna Trouble

Chanticleer