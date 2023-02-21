© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
On The Arts art 2023.png
On the Arts

Bay Area Cabaret | Noe Music | 42nd St. Moon | Hammer Theatre Black Cab Jazz Series

By Janice Lee
Published February 21, 2023 at 4:21 PM PST
catherine russell foto.jpg
Catherine Russell_Bay Area Cabaret @ The Venetian Room/SF

This week 2/15/23 – On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, guest host Angie Coiro speaks with vocalist Catherine Russell appearing at the Fairmont Hotel/Venetian Room | Sam Reider & The Human Hands @ Noe Music | 42nd St. Moon Anything Goes cast member Ashley Cowl | Jazz Artist Orrin Evans @ the Hammer 4 Studio

Join us at our new day and time - Wednesdays at 4PM PST

BAY AREA CABARET PRESENTS
CATHERINE RUSSELL
@ THE VENETIAN ROOM
FAIRMONT HOTEL
950 MASON ST. / SF
SUNDAY 2/26/23 – 7:30PM

GUEST:   CATHERINE RUSSELL / VOCALIST

Angie Coiro speaks with Grammy-nominated vocalist Catherine Russell about her upcoming show Send for Me at the glorious Venetian Room in the grand Fairmont Hotel in SF.  Send for Me is also the name of her latest album on Dot Time Records.

Living the musical life and upholding the musical lineage from her father and mother, Russell is deeply rooted in the history of the music as she brings it into the present for future generations.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://bayareacabaret.org/artist_Russell_23.html

https://bayareacabaret.org/

https://www.catherinerussell.net/

Purchase Catherine Russell’s album Send for Me here:
https://www.dottimerecords.com/product/catherine-russell-send-for-me/

-4+-+Harlem+On+My+Mind+Photo+Shoot-.jpg
Catherine Russell_Harlem On My Mind
Catherine Russell_Harlem On My Mind
Catherine Russell Poster-.jpg
Catherine Russell_Bay Area Cabaret 2023
Catherine Russell_Bay Area Cabaret 2023

Sam_Reider_Headlands_0078_Gabriel Harber..jpg
photo: Gabriel Harber
/
Sam Reider and The Human Hands_Noe Music

NOE MUSIC PRESENTS
SAM REIDER AND THE HUMAN HANDS

SATURDAY 2/25/23
10:30AM-11:30AM
NOE MUSIC KIDS:  SAM REIDER AND THE HUMAN HANDS
BETHANY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
1270 SANCHEZ ST. / SF
https://www.noemusic.org/events/human-hands-nmk

SUNDAY 2/26/23 
4:00PM-6:00PM
SAM REIDER AND THE HUMAN HANDS
NOE VALLEY MINISTRY
1021 SANCHEZ ST. / SF
https://www.noemusic.org/events/sam-reider-the-human-hands

GUEST:  SAM REIDER / Bandleader, Composer, Educator

Pianist and accordionist Sam Reider joins Angie this week to talk about his upcoming shows in Noe Valley/SF, and his next recording project with The Human Hands. Reider is an independent artist and continues to created genre-defying music that strikes a chord and creates a unique sonic space.

Explore Noe Music:
https://www.noemusic.org/events

Learn more about Sam Reider here:
http://www.samreidermusic.com/

Support the next Sam Reider project here

Noe Music_Main+wordmark.png
Orrin Evans_Pianist Composer
photo: Kayfield Photography_Christopher kayfield
/
Orrin Evans_Hammer Theatre_Black Cab Jazz Series

HAMMER THEATRE CENTER PRESENTS BLACK CAB JAZZ
ORRIN EVANS TRIO
HAMMER 4 STUDIO
101 PASEO DE SAN ANTONIO / SAN JOSE
WEDNESDAY 2/22/23 @ 7:00PM

GUEST:  ORRIN EVANS / PIANIST, COMPOSER

Jazz artist Orrin Evans brings his Trio to the Hammer Theatre in San Jose to close out the Black Cab Jazz series. He joins On the Arts to talk with Angie about this Trio show, his work as an independent artist, and current run of West Coast shows. The Hammer Theatre show is also part of the San Jose Jazz Festival in progress now through 3/3/23.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://hammertheatre.vbotickets.com/event/Hammer_Presents_Black_Cab_Jazz_Orrin_Evans_Trio/74889

https://sanjosejazz.org/events/orrin-evans/

Learn more about Orrin Evans and Upcoming Tour Dates:
https://orrinevansmusic.com/
https://orrinevansmusic.com/tour/

Hammer-Theatre-Center_Orrin-Evans_2_Black-Cab-Jazz_Courtesy-scaled.jpeg
Orrin Evans_Hammer Theatre_Black Cab Jazz
Courtesy Black Cab Jazz
Orrin Evans_Hammer Theatre_Black Cab Jazz
Courtesy Black Cab Jazz
Orrin Evans_Pianist Composer
2 of 2  — Orrin Evans_Pianist Composer
Orrin Evans_Hammer Theatre Black Cab Jazz Series
photo: Kayfield Photography_Christopher Kayfield

WEB-Banner-Anything-Goes 3-.png
Courtesy 42nd St. Moon
/
42nd St Moon_Cole Porter's Anything Goes

42ND ST. MOON PRESENTS
COLE PORTER'S ANYTHING GOES
GATEWAY THEATRE
215 JACKSON ST. / SF
2/23 – 3/12/23  (evenings & matinees)

GUEST:  ASHLEY COWL ‘Reno Sweeney’

Cast member Ashley Cowl 'Reno Sweeney' joins Angie Cole to talk about 42nd St. Moon's next production, a revival of Porter’s classic Anything Goes.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://42ndstmoon.org/anything-goes/

www.ashleycowl.com

CowlAshley.png
Ashley Cowl 'Reno Sweeney'_42nd St. Moon

