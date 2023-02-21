Bay Area Cabaret | Noe Music | 42nd St. Moon | Hammer Theatre Black Cab Jazz Series
This week 2/15/23 – On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, guest host Angie Coiro speaks with vocalist Catherine Russell appearing at the Fairmont Hotel/Venetian Room | Sam Reider & The Human Hands @ Noe Music | 42nd St. Moon Anything Goes cast member Ashley Cowl | Jazz Artist Orrin Evans @ the Hammer 4 Studio
Join us at our new day and time - Wednesdays at 4PM PST
BAY AREA CABARET PRESENTS
CATHERINE RUSSELL
@ THE VENETIAN ROOM
FAIRMONT HOTEL
950 MASON ST. / SF
SUNDAY 2/26/23 – 7:30PM
GUEST: CATHERINE RUSSELL / VOCALIST
Angie Coiro speaks with Grammy-nominated vocalist Catherine Russell about her upcoming show Send for Me at the glorious Venetian Room in the grand Fairmont Hotel in SF. Send for Me is also the name of her latest album on Dot Time Records.
Living the musical life and upholding the musical lineage from her father and mother, Russell is deeply rooted in the history of the music as she brings it into the present for future generations.
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://bayareacabaret.org/artist_Russell_23.html
https://www.catherinerussell.net/
Purchase Catherine Russell’s album Send for Me here:
https://www.dottimerecords.com/product/catherine-russell-send-for-me/
NOE MUSIC PRESENTS
SAM REIDER AND THE HUMAN HANDS
SATURDAY 2/25/23
10:30AM-11:30AM
NOE MUSIC KIDS: SAM REIDER AND THE HUMAN HANDS
BETHANY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
1270 SANCHEZ ST. / SF
https://www.noemusic.org/events/human-hands-nmk
SUNDAY 2/26/23
4:00PM-6:00PM
SAM REIDER AND THE HUMAN HANDS
NOE VALLEY MINISTRY
1021 SANCHEZ ST. / SF
https://www.noemusic.org/events/sam-reider-the-human-hands
GUEST: SAM REIDER / Bandleader, Composer, Educator
Pianist and accordionist Sam Reider joins Angie this week to talk about his upcoming shows in Noe Valley/SF, and his next recording project with The Human Hands. Reider is an independent artist and continues to created genre-defying music that strikes a chord and creates a unique sonic space.
Explore Noe Music:
https://www.noemusic.org/events
Learn more about Sam Reider here:
http://www.samreidermusic.com/
Support the next Sam Reider project here
HAMMER THEATRE CENTER PRESENTS BLACK CAB JAZZ
ORRIN EVANS TRIO
HAMMER 4 STUDIO
101 PASEO DE SAN ANTONIO / SAN JOSE
WEDNESDAY 2/22/23 @ 7:00PM
GUEST: ORRIN EVANS / PIANIST, COMPOSER
Jazz artist Orrin Evans brings his Trio to the Hammer Theatre in San Jose to close out the Black Cab Jazz series. He joins On the Arts to talk with Angie about this Trio show, his work as an independent artist, and current run of West Coast shows. The Hammer Theatre show is also part of the San Jose Jazz Festival in progress now through 3/3/23.
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://hammertheatre.vbotickets.com/event/Hammer_Presents_Black_Cab_Jazz_Orrin_Evans_Trio/74889
https://sanjosejazz.org/events/orrin-evans/
Learn more about Orrin Evans and Upcoming Tour Dates:
https://orrinevansmusic.com/
https://orrinevansmusic.com/tour/
42ND ST. MOON PRESENTS
COLE PORTER'S ANYTHING GOES
GATEWAY THEATRE
215 JACKSON ST. / SF
2/23 – 3/12/23 (evenings & matinees)
GUEST: ASHLEY COWL ‘Reno Sweeney’
Cast member Ashley Cowl 'Reno Sweeney' joins Angie Cole to talk about 42nd St. Moon's next production, a revival of Porter’s classic Anything Goes.
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://42ndstmoon.org/anything-goes/