VERSE Art of the Future | The Marsh Berkeley Don Reed | SF Symphony Conrad Tao | Grace Cathedral Sound Bath Fractals of Sound

VERSE - ART OF THE FUTURE

PALACE OF FINE ARTS

3601 LYON ST. / SF

THE EXPERIENCE BEGINS 2/3/23

GUEST: RAY KALLMEYER / CEO, enklu.com

https://versenftcryptoart.com/san-francisco/

https://enklu.com/

DON REED “NEVER TOO LATE SHOW”

THE MARSH BERKELEY

2120 ALLSTON WAY / BERKELEY

1/14/23 - 2/19/23

Saturday & Sunday evenings

(except 1/28/23)

GUEST: DON REED

Written, performed, & directed by Don Reed, Reed debuts his new work “The Never Too Late Show” at The Marsh Berkeley. The show is produced by Reed and Pat Hazell.

https://themarsh.org/shows_and_events/runs/the-never-too-late-show/

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY PRESENTS

CONRAD TAO

SUBLIMINAL SHAPES

SOUNDBOX

300 FRANKLIN ST. / SF

1/13 & 1/14/23 - 9:00PM

https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2022-23/SBX-Conrad-Tao

EMERGENCY SHELTER INTAKE FORM

DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL

201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

2/2 & 2/3/23 – 7:30PM

CONDUCTOR: EDWIN OUTWATER

GUEST ARTIST: CONRAD TAO

https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2022-23/emergency-shelter-intake-form

SOUND BATH featuring FRACTALS OF SOUND

GRACE CATHEDRAL

1100 CALIFORNIA ST. / SF

1/23/23 – 7:00PM-8:30PM

GUESTS:

EGEMEN SANLI / FRACTALS OF SOUND

PHOENIX SONG / FRACTALS OF SOUND

https://www.fractalsofsound.com/

https://gracecathedral.org/sound-baths-at-grace-cathedral/

https://gracecathedral.org/calendar-events/grace-cathedral-sound-bath-4/

https://gracecathedral.org/calendar-events/grace-cathedral-sound-bath-6/

https://gracecathedral.org/calendar-events/grace-cathedral-sound-bath-7/