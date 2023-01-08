© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
On The Arts art 2023.png
On the Arts

VERSE Art of the Future | The Marsh Berkeley Don Reed | SF Symphony Conrad Tao | Grace Cathedral Sound Bath Fractals of Sound

By Janice Lee
Published January 8, 2023 at 6:38 PM PST
Marsh Berk_Don Reed_1920x1386.png
Courtesy The Marsh
/
Marsh Berkeley_Don Reed_The Never Too Late Show

This week 1/11/23 – On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, guest host Angie Coiro speaks with Ray Kallmeyer CEO enklu.com presents VERSE Art of the Future @ Palace of Fine Arts | Don Reed debuts new work @ The Marsh Berkeley | SF Symphony guest artist Conrad Tao | Fractals of Sound @ Grace Cathedral Sound Bath |


Join us at our new day and time - Wednesdays at 4PM PST

VERSE - ART OF THE FUTURE
PALACE OF FINE ARTS
3601 LYON ST. / SF
THE EXPERIENCE BEGINS 2/3/23

GUEST: RAY KALLMEYER / CEO, enklu.com

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://versenftcryptoart.com/san-francisco/

https://enklu.com/

______________________________

DON REED “NEVER TOO LATE SHOW”
THE MARSH BERKELEY
2120 ALLSTON WAY / BERKELEY
1/14/23 - 2/19/23
Saturday & Sunday evenings
(except 1/28/23)

GUEST: DON REED

Written, performed, & directed by Don Reed, Reed debuts his new work “The Never Too Late Show” at The Marsh Berkeley. The show is produced by Reed and Pat Hazell.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://themarsh.org/shows_and_events/runs/the-never-too-late-show/

______________________________________

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY PRESENTS

CONRAD TAO
SUBLIMINAL SHAPES
SOUNDBOX
300 FRANKLIN ST. / SF
1/13 & 1/14/23 - 9:00PM

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2022-23/SBX-Conrad-Tao

EMERGENCY SHELTER INTAKE FORM
DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL
201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
2/2 & 2/3/23 – 7:30PM

CONDUCTOR: EDWIN OUTWATER
GUEST ARTIST: CONRAD TAO

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2022-23/emergency-shelter-intake-form

_______________________________

SOUND BATH featuring FRACTALS OF SOUND
GRACE CATHEDRAL
1100 CALIFORNIA ST. / SF
1/23/23 – 7:00PM-8:30PM
(see more upcoming dates below)

GUESTS:
EGEMEN SANLI / FRACTALS OF SOUND
PHOENIX SONG / FRACTALS OF SOUND

Learn more about Fractals of Sound:
https://www.fractalsofsound.com/

Sound Bath featuring Fractals of Sound monthly @ Grace Cathedral:
https://gracecathedral.org/sound-baths-at-grace-cathedral/

1/23/23 Sound Bath - sign up here:
https://gracecathedral.org/calendar-events/grace-cathedral-sound-bath-4/

2/27/23 Sound Bath – sign up here:
https://gracecathedral.org/calendar-events/grace-cathedral-sound-bath-6/

3/27/23 Sound Bath – sign up here:
https://gracecathedral.org/calendar-events/grace-cathedral-sound-bath-7/

