VERSE Art of the Future | The Marsh Berkeley Don Reed | SF Symphony Conrad Tao | Grace Cathedral Sound Bath Fractals of Sound
This week 1/11/23 – On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, guest host Angie Coiro speaks with Ray Kallmeyer CEO enklu.com presents VERSE Art of the Future @ Palace of Fine Arts | Don Reed debuts new work @ The Marsh Berkeley | SF Symphony guest artist Conrad Tao | Fractals of Sound @ Grace Cathedral Sound Bath |
Join us at our new day and time - Wednesdays at 4PM PST
VERSE - ART OF THE FUTURE
PALACE OF FINE ARTS
3601 LYON ST. / SF
THE EXPERIENCE BEGINS 2/3/23
GUEST: RAY KALLMEYER / CEO, enklu.com
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://versenftcryptoart.com/san-francisco/
______________________________
DON REED “NEVER TOO LATE SHOW”
THE MARSH BERKELEY
2120 ALLSTON WAY / BERKELEY
1/14/23 - 2/19/23
Saturday & Sunday evenings
(except 1/28/23)
GUEST: DON REED
Written, performed, & directed by Don Reed, Reed debuts his new work “The Never Too Late Show” at The Marsh Berkeley. The show is produced by Reed and Pat Hazell.
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://themarsh.org/shows_and_events/runs/the-never-too-late-show/
______________________________________
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY PRESENTS
CONRAD TAO
SUBLIMINAL SHAPES
SOUNDBOX
300 FRANKLIN ST. / SF
1/13 & 1/14/23 - 9:00PM
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2022-23/SBX-Conrad-Tao
EMERGENCY SHELTER INTAKE FORM
DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL
201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
2/2 & 2/3/23 – 7:30PM
CONDUCTOR: EDWIN OUTWATER
GUEST ARTIST: CONRAD TAO
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2022-23/emergency-shelter-intake-form
_______________________________
SOUND BATH featuring FRACTALS OF SOUND
GRACE CATHEDRAL
1100 CALIFORNIA ST. / SF
1/23/23 – 7:00PM-8:30PM
(see more upcoming dates below)
GUESTS:
EGEMEN SANLI / FRACTALS OF SOUND
PHOENIX SONG / FRACTALS OF SOUND
Learn more about Fractals of Sound:
https://www.fractalsofsound.com/
Sound Bath featuring Fractals of Sound monthly @ Grace Cathedral:
https://gracecathedral.org/sound-baths-at-grace-cathedral/
1/23/23 Sound Bath - sign up here:
https://gracecathedral.org/calendar-events/grace-cathedral-sound-bath-4/
2/27/23 Sound Bath – sign up here:
https://gracecathedral.org/calendar-events/grace-cathedral-sound-bath-6/
3/27/23 Sound Bath – sign up here:
https://gracecathedral.org/calendar-events/grace-cathedral-sound-bath-7/