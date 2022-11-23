Kitka Wintersongs | Sacred & Profane Chamber Chorus | SF Gay Men’s Chorus | Ragazzi Boys Chorus
This week 12/1/22 – On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe speaks with Kitka Executive Artistic Director Shira Cion| Sacred and Profane Chamber Chorus Director Rebecca Seeman | SF Gay Men’s Chorus Artistic Director and Conductor Jacob Stensberg | Ragazzi Boys Chorus Artistic and Director Kent Jue |
KITKA
Women’s Vocal Ensemble
GUEST: SHIRA CION / EXECUTIVE ARTISTIC DIRECTOR
David speaks with Shira Cion, Executive Artistic Director of Oakland-based women's vocal ensemble, Kitka. The group’s annual holiday tour will showcase seasonal music from a wide variety of Eastern European ethnic and spiritual traditions.
**VIRTUAL EVENT**
Saturday, December 3 | 11 PM
Community Sing / Koliada: Wintersongs from Ukraine with Inna Kovtun and Nadia Tarnawsky
This is a free event, voluntary donations warmly accepted. Online registration: Kitka.org/events.
BELVEDERE, CA
Friday, December 9 | 8 PM
St. Stephen's Episcopal Church
3 Bayview Avenue
SACRAMENTO, CA
Saturday, December 10 | 8 PM
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral
2620 Capitol Avenue
MENLO PARK, CA
Sunday, December 11 | 4 PM
St. Bede's Episcopal Church
2650 Sand Hill Road
OAKLAND, CA
Friday and Saturday, December 16 - 17 | 8 PM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
114 Montecito Avenue
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sunday, December 18 | 4 PM
Old First Concerts
@ Old First Presbyterian Church
1751 Sacramento Street
SACRED & PROFANE CHAMBER CHORUS
DREAMSCAPE: REALIZING A BETTER WORLD
GUEST: REBECCA SEEMAN / DIRECTOR
David speaks with Sacred & Profane Chamber Chorus Director Rebecca Seeman. The upcoming series of concerts will feature a new commissioned work by composer Michael Bussewitz-Quarm, who has set a text she wrote about her transition and personal aspirations. The concerts will also include a setting of Martin Luther King’s speech Visions of Glory by Trevor Weston (2021 recipient of the Emerging Black Composers commission from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.)
12/9/22 | 8PM
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church
2300 Bancroft Way / Berkeley
12/10/22 | 8PM
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church
1111 O’Farrell Ave. / SF
12/11/22 | 4PM
The 222
222 Healdsburg Ave. / Healdsburg
SAN FRANCISCO GAY MEN’S CHORUS
HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR
GUEST: JACOB STENSBERG / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR
David welcomes SFGMC new artistic director Jacob Stensberg. The annual Holiday Spectacular tradition will tour the Bay Area with an always entertaining, fun and heartful concert of holiday classics and future classics.
12/2/22 8PM
12/3/22 3:30PM & 8PM
Sydney Goldstein Theater
275 Hayes St. / SF
12/11/22 7PM SOLD OUT
Berkeley’s Freight & Salvage
2020 Addison St. / Berkeley
12/17/22 5PM
Rohnert Park’s Green Music Center / Weill Hall
1801 East Cotati Ave. / Rohnert Park
(@ Sonoma State University)
12/24/22 5PM, 7PM & 9PM
Castro Theatre – Home for the Holidays
429 Castro St. / SF
RAGAZZI BOYS CHORUS
MAGNIFICENT WONDERS
GUEST: KENT JUE / ARTISTIC & EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Ragazzi Boys Chorus Artistic & Executive Director Kent Jue joins David to talk about the holiday season’s concerts featuring Ragazzi’s Concert Group, Choral Scholars and Young Men’s Ensemble, with special guests from the Cal Arte Ensemble. The concerts will include treasure yuletide favorites, as well as stunning choral pieces – all to celebrate the season of Magnificent Wonders.
Saturday, December 3 | 1PM SOLD OUT
First United Methodist Church
625 Hamilton Ave. / Palo Alto
Sunday, December 11 | 4:00PM
Old First Presbyterian Church
1751 Sacramento St. / SF
