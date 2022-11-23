© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On The Arts artw.png
On the Arts

Kitka Wintersongs | Sacred & Profane Chamber Chorus | SF Gay Men’s Chorus | Ragazzi Boys Chorus

Published November 23, 2022 at 3:42 AM PST
KitkaHiRes-closesmiles_Vincent Louis Carrella.jpg
Vincent Louis Carrella
/
Kitka

This week 12/1/22 – On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe speaks with Kitka Executive Artistic Director Shira Cion| Sacred and Profane Chamber Chorus Director Rebecca Seeman | SF Gay Men’s Chorus Artistic Director and Conductor Jacob Stensberg | Ragazzi Boys Chorus Artistic and Director Kent Jue |

Join us Thursdays at 1PM PST

KITKA
Women’s Vocal Ensemble

GUEST:  SHIRA CION / EXECUTIVE ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

David speaks with Shira Cion, Executive Artistic Director of Oakland-based women's vocal ensemble, Kitka. The group’s annual holiday tour will showcase seasonal music from a wide variety of Eastern European ethnic and spiritual traditions.

For more info. and to reserve/purchase tickets:
https://www.kitka.org/events

**VIRTUAL EVENT**
Saturday, December 3 | 11 PM
Community Sing / Koliada: Wintersongs from Ukraine with Inna Kovtun and Nadia Tarnawsky
This is a free event, voluntary donations warmly accepted. Online registration: Kitka.org/events.

BELVEDERE, CA
Friday, December 9 | 8 PM
St. Stephen's Episcopal Church
3 Bayview Avenue

SACRAMENTO, CA
Saturday, December 10 | 8 PM
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral 
2620 Capitol Avenue

MENLO PARK, CA
Sunday, December 11 | 4 PM
St. Bede's Episcopal Church
2650 Sand Hill Road

OAKLAND, CA
Friday and Saturday, December 16 - 17 | 8 PM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
114 Montecito Avenue

SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sunday, December 18 | 4 PM
Old First Concerts
@ Old First Presbyterian Church
1751 Sacramento Street

1 KitkaHiRes-Vyshy+line_Vincent Louis Carrella.jpg
1 of 5  — 1 KitkaHiRes-Vyshy+line_Vincent Louis Carrella.jpg
Kitka
photo Vincent Louis Carrella
3 photo_Tomas Pacha.jpg
2 of 5  — 3 photo_Tomas Pacha.jpg
Kitka
photo Tomas Pacha
2 JAM09919_newKA2_Velvy Appleton.jpg
3 of 5  — 2 JAM09919_newKA2_Velvy Appleton.jpg
Kitka
photo Velvy Appleton
4 KitkaHiRes-Lookingdowngrotto2_Vincent Louis Carrella.jpg
4 of 5  — 4 KitkaHiRes-Lookingdowngrotto2_Vincent Louis Carrella.jpg
Kitka
photo Vincent Louis Carrella
5 John+Nilsen+dock+candles+kitka_John Nilsen.jpg
5 of 5  — 5 John+Nilsen+dock+candles+kitka_John Nilsen.jpg
Kitka
photo John Nilsen
SP performance (balcony)_Becca Henry_hi.jpg
1 of 2  — SP performance (balcony)_Becca Henry_hi.jpg
Sacred & Profane Chamber Chorus
photo Becca Henry
Sacred Profane _Becca Henry_hi.jpg
2 of 2  — Sacred Profane _Becca Henry_hi.jpg
Sacred & Profane Chamber Chorus
photo Becca Henry

SACRED & PROFANE CHAMBER CHORUS
DREAMSCAPE:  REALIZING A BETTER WORLD

GUEST:  REBECCA SEEMAN / DIRECTOR

David speaks with Sacred & Profane Chamber Chorus Director Rebecca Seeman. The upcoming series of concerts will feature a new commissioned work by composer Michael Bussewitz-Quarm, who has set a text she wrote about her transition and personal aspirations. The concerts will also include a setting of Martin Luther King’s speech Visions of Glory by Trevor Weston (2021 recipient of the Emerging Black Composers commission from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.)

For more info and to purchase tickets:
https://www.sacredprofane.org/dreamscape

12/9/22 | 8PM
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church
2300 Bancroft Way / Berkeley

12/10/22 | 8PM
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church
1111 O’Farrell Ave. / SF

12/11/22 | 4PM
The 222
222 Healdsburg Ave. / Healdsburg

https://www.rebeccaseeman.com/

Michael Bussewitz-Quarm:
https://www.listenafresh.com/

Rebecca Seeman 2_662x1024_2.jpg
1 of 2  — Rebecca Seeman 2_662x1024_2.jpg
Sacred & Profane Chamber Chorus_Director Rebecca Seeman
Michael Bussewitz-Quarm_1000x1000_2.jpg
2 of 2  — Michael Bussewitz-Quarm_1000x1000_2.jpg
Sacred & Profane Chamber Chorus_Composer Michael Bussewitz-Quarm

SFGMCHeader_w-shows.png
Courtesy SFGMC
/

SAN FRANCISCO GAY MEN’S CHORUS
HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR
GUEST:  JACOB STENSBERG / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

David welcomes SFGMC new artistic director Jacob Stensberg.  The annual Holiday Spectacular tradition will tour the Bay Area with an always entertaining, fun and heartful concert of holiday classics and future classics.

12/2/22   8PM
12/3/22   3:30PM & 8PM
Sydney Goldstein Theater
275 Hayes St. / SF

12/11/22  7PM   SOLD OUT
Berkeley’s Freight & Salvage
2020 Addison St. / Berkeley

12/17/22   5PM
Rohnert Park’s Green Music Center / Weill Hall
1801 East Cotati Ave. / Rohnert Park
(@ Sonoma State University)

12/24/22  5PM, 7PM & 9PM
Castro Theatre – Home for the Holidays
429 Castro St. / SF

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.sfgmc.org/season-45/holiday-spectacular

SFGMC2_Gooch.jpg
Gooch
/
SFGMC
Magnificent-Wonders-FINAL-program-5-×-7-in-732x1024.png
Courtesy Ragazzi
/
Raggazi_Magnificent Wonders

RAGAZZI BOYS CHORUS
MAGNIFICENT WONDERS

GUEST:  KENT JUE / ARTISTIC & EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Ragazzi Boys Chorus Artistic & Executive Director Kent Jue joins David to talk about the holiday season’s concerts featuring Ragazzi’s Concert Group, Choral Scholars and Young Men’s Ensemble, with special guests from the Cal Arte Ensemble. The concerts will include treasure yuletide favorites, as well as stunning choral pieces – all to celebrate the season of Magnificent Wonders.

Saturday, December 3 | 1PM   SOLD OUT
First United Methodist Church
625 Hamilton Ave. / Palo Alto

Sunday, December 11 | 4:00PM
Old First Presbyterian Church
1751 Sacramento St. / SF

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://ragazzi.org/performances/

On the Arts
Janice Lee
See stories by Janice Lee