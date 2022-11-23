Kitka Wintersongs | Sacred & Profane Chamber Chorus | SF Gay Men’s Chorus | Ragazzi Boys Chorus

KITKA

Women’s Vocal Ensemble

GUEST: SHIRA CION / EXECUTIVE ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

David speaks with Shira Cion, Executive Artistic Director of Oakland-based women's vocal ensemble, Kitka. The group’s annual holiday tour will showcase seasonal music from a wide variety of Eastern European ethnic and spiritual traditions.

For more info. and to reserve/purchase tickets:

https://www.kitka.org/events

**VIRTUAL EVENT**

Saturday, December 3 | 11 PM

Community Sing / Koliada: Wintersongs from Ukraine with Inna Kovtun and Nadia Tarnawsky

This is a free event, voluntary donations warmly accepted. Online registration: Kitka.org/events .

BELVEDERE, CA

Friday, December 9 | 8 PM

St. Stephen's Episcopal Church

3 Bayview Avenue

SACRAMENTO, CA

Saturday, December 10 | 8 PM

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral

2620 Capitol Avenue

MENLO PARK, CA

Sunday, December 11 | 4 PM

St. Bede's Episcopal Church

2650 Sand Hill Road

OAKLAND, CA

Friday and Saturday, December 16 - 17 | 8 PM

St. Paul's Episcopal Church

114 Montecito Avenue

SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Sunday, December 18 | 4 PM

Old First Concerts

@ Old First Presbyterian Church

1751 Sacramento Street

1 of 5 — 1 KitkaHiRes-Vyshy+line_Vincent Louis Carrella.jpg Kitka photo Vincent Louis Carrella 2 of 5 — 3 photo_Tomas Pacha.jpg Kitka photo Tomas Pacha 3 of 5 — 2 JAM09919_newKA2_Velvy Appleton.jpg Kitka photo Velvy Appleton 4 of 5 — 4 KitkaHiRes-Lookingdowngrotto2_Vincent Louis Carrella.jpg Kitka photo Vincent Louis Carrella 5 of 5 — 5 John+Nilsen+dock+candles+kitka_John Nilsen.jpg Kitka photo John Nilsen

1 of 2 — SP performance (balcony)_Becca Henry_hi.jpg Sacred & Profane Chamber Chorus photo Becca Henry 2 of 2 — Sacred Profane _Becca Henry_hi.jpg Sacred & Profane Chamber Chorus photo Becca Henry

SACRED & PROFANE CHAMBER CHORUS

DREAMSCAPE: REALIZING A BETTER WORLD

GUEST: REBECCA SEEMAN / DIRECTOR

David speaks with Sacred & Profane Chamber Chorus Director Rebecca Seeman. The upcoming series of concerts will feature a new commissioned work by composer Michael Bussewitz-Quarm, who has set a text she wrote about her transition and personal aspirations. The concerts will also include a setting of Martin Luther King’s speech Visions of Glory by Trevor Weston (2021 recipient of the Emerging Black Composers commission from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.)

For more info and to purchase tickets:

https://www.sacredprofane.org/dreamscape

12/9/22 | 8PM

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church

2300 Bancroft Way / Berkeley

12/10/22 | 8PM

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church

1111 O’Farrell Ave. / SF

12/11/22 | 4PM

The 222

222 Healdsburg Ave. / Healdsburg

https://www.rebeccaseeman.com/

Michael Bussewitz-Quarm:

https://www.listenafresh.com/

1 of 2 — Rebecca Seeman 2_662x1024_2.jpg Sacred & Profane Chamber Chorus_Director Rebecca Seeman 2 of 2 — Michael Bussewitz-Quarm_1000x1000_2.jpg Sacred & Profane Chamber Chorus_Composer Michael Bussewitz-Quarm

Courtesy SFGMC /

SAN FRANCISCO GAY MEN’S CHORUS

HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

GUEST: JACOB STENSBERG / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

David welcomes SFGMC new artistic director Jacob Stensberg. The annual Holiday Spectacular tradition will tour the Bay Area with an always entertaining, fun and heartful concert of holiday classics and future classics.

12/2/22 8PM

12/3/22 3:30PM & 8PM

Sydney Goldstein Theater

275 Hayes St. / SF

12/11/22 7PM SOLD OUT

Berkeley’s Freight & Salvage

2020 Addison St. / Berkeley

12/17/22 5PM

Rohnert Park’s Green Music Center / Weill Hall

1801 East Cotati Ave. / Rohnert Park

(@ Sonoma State University)

12/24/22 5PM, 7PM & 9PM

Castro Theatre – Home for the Holidays

429 Castro St. / SF

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.sfgmc.org/season-45/holiday-spectacular

Gooch / SFGMC

Courtesy Ragazzi / Raggazi_Magnificent Wonders

RAGAZZI BOYS CHORUS

MAGNIFICENT WONDERS

GUEST: KENT JUE / ARTISTIC & EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Ragazzi Boys Chorus Artistic & Executive Director Kent Jue joins David to talk about the holiday season’s concerts featuring Ragazzi’s Concert Group, Choral Scholars and Young Men’s Ensemble, with special guests from the Cal Arte Ensemble. The concerts will include treasure yuletide favorites, as well as stunning choral pieces – all to celebrate the season of Magnificent Wonders.

Saturday, December 3 | 1PM SOLD OUT

First United Methodist Church

625 Hamilton Ave. / Palo Alto

Sunday, December 11 | 4:00PM

Old First Presbyterian Church

1751 Sacramento St. / SF

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://ragazzi.org/performances/

