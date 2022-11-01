Mason Bates’ 'Philharmonia Fantastique' | SF Opera 'La Traviata' | Ben Jones @ Feinstein’s | Hellenic Charity Ball

PHILHARMONIA FANTASTIQUE The Making of the Orchestra

The new animated film by Composer Mason Bates

See it Friday November 4th on Apple Music and Apple TV

GUEST: MASON BATES / COMPOSER & CO-CREATOR

David speaks with Composer Mason Bates about his new animated film PHILHARMONIA FANTASTIQUE The Making of the Orchestra. The film takes the audience inside the music, by way of Sprite, who takes the viewer on a melodious tour through the instruments of an orchestra. It must be seen to be believed, and defies description. The result is a glorious meeting and explosion of musical and visual creativity. A feast for the eyes and ears.

The film is a collaboration with Oscar-winning director and sound designer Gary Rydstrom and animator/writer Jim Capobianco.

In addition to the film, the ambitious project includes a recording with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra conducted by Edwin Outwater available here, and an upcoming schedule of live performances including:

SF OPERA PRESENTS:

LA TRAVIATA

WAR MEMORIAL OPERA HOUSE

301 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

11/11 – 12/3/22

https://www.sfopera.com/operas/la-traviata/

11/11/22

OPERA AT THE BALLPARK

LIVE SIMULCAST OF VERDI’S LA TRAVIATA @ ORACLE PARK / SF

LEARN MORE AND REGISTER FOR FREE HERE!

11/16/22

LA TRAVIATA

LIVESTREAM / PURCHASE HERE

GUEST: SHAWNA LUCEY / DIRECTOR

SF Opera offers three different opportunities and venues to experience Verdi’s La Traviata. David talks with Director Shawna Lucey about bringing this classic opera to a wider audience, reaching out and inviting everyone.

This production features Soprano Pretty Yende as Violetta Valery, and SF Opera Music Director Eun Sun Kim.

https://www.sfopera.com

https://www.shawnalucey.com/

https://prettyyende.com/

https://eunsunkim.com/

BEN JONES

FEINSTEIN’S AT THE NIKKO

222 MASON ST. / SF

11/4-11/5/22

GUEST: BEN JONES

Ben Jones joins David to talk about his upcoming shows at Feinstein’s:

https://www.benjonessinger.com/

HELLENIC CHARITY BALL

PALACE HOTEL

2 NEW MONTGOMERY ST. / SF

11/5/22

The Elios Charitable Foundation honors Greek-Americans in the arts and entertainment industry. This year's event will be hosted by Marilu Henner, and honorees will be:

Nana Mouskouri, Nick Scopas, Emanuel Kiriakou and Christopher André Marks.

www.elios.org