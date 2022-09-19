SF Opera "Antony and Cleopatra" | Duo Apollon @ Calliope-East Bay Music Arts| Ives Collective | The Marsh SF "Grandma and Me"

SF OPERA CELEBRATES 100 YEARS!

ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA

WAR MEMORIAL OPERA HOUSE

301 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

9/10/22 – 10/5/22

GUEST: PAUL APPLEBY / TENOR, ROLE OF ‘CAESAR’

SF Opera celebrates 100 years with season opener Antony and Cleopatra by John Adams. David talks with Paul Appbeby in the principal role of ‘Caesar’ in this exciting new production.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.sfopera.com/operas/antony-and-cleopatra/

View the program here

https://paulapplebytenor.com/

_____________________

Courtesy Duo Apollon / Duo Apollon_Anastasia Malliaras_Aaron Haas

DUO APOLLON

CALLIOPE / EASY BAY MUSIC ARTS

ST. ALBAN’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH

1501 WASHINGTON AVE. / ALBANY CA

9/25/22 4:00PM

GUESTS:

ANASTASIA MALLIARAS / SOPRANO

AARON HASS / CLASSICAL GUITARIST

CHRISTINE STAPLES / EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CALLIOPE-EASY BAY MUSIC ARTS

Join David as he speaks with Duo Apollon (Malliaras and Haas) about the art song repertoire they perform for guitar and voice duo. This repertoire is originally written for voice and guitar, and perhaps not often as heard as perhaps piano and voice. David and the Duo will also be joined by Christine Staples who brings this and other unique musical voices through Calliope/East Bay Music Arts, based in Albany, CA.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.calliope-ebma.org/events-1/duo-apollon-art-songs-for-voice-and-guitar

https://www.duoapollonmusic.com/

_____________________

Courtesy Ives Collective / Ives Collective_Stephen Harrison_Susan Freier

IVES COLLECTIVE

9/25/22 4:00PM

OLD FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

1751 SACRAMENTO ST. / SF

9/30/22 7:30PM

ST. MARKS EPISCOPAL CHURCH

600 COLORADO AVE. / PALO ALTO, CA

GUESTS:

STEPHEN HARRISON / CO-DIRECTOR (CELLO)

SUSAN FREIER / CO-DIRECTOR (VIOLIN/VIOLA)

Ives Collective co-founders Stephen Harrison and Susan Freier will join David today to talk about the Collective, and the 2022-2023 season titled “Women’s Work”. The programs will highlight often overlooked works written by women. These composers and their work deserve to be heard.

Fall Program:

Missy Mazzoli Lies You Can Believe In (2006) for string trio

Germaine Tailleferre Piano Trio (1917, rev. 1978)

Amy Beach Piano Quintet in F-sharp minor, Op. 67 (1907)

For the Fall Concert Series, Ives Collective is:

Hrabba Atladottir, violin

Susan Freier, viola & violin

Clio Tilton, viola

Stephen Harrison, cello

Gwendolyn Mok, piano

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.oldfirstconcerts.org/

www.ivescollective.org