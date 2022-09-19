SF Opera "Antony and Cleopatra" | Duo Apollon @ Calliope-East Bay Music Arts| Ives Collective | The Marsh SF "Grandma and Me"
This week 9/22/22 – On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe speaks with SF Opera Paul Abbleby as Caesar in Antony and Cleopatra | Duo Apollon’s Anastasia Malliaras and Aaron Haas; Calliope-East Bay Music Arts Executive Director Christine Staples| Ives Collective Co-Founders Stephen Harrison and Susan Freier | The Marsh SF Grandma and Me Playwright and Performer Brian Copeland
SF OPERA CELEBRATES 100 YEARS!
ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA
WAR MEMORIAL OPERA HOUSE
301 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
9/10/22 – 10/5/22
GUEST: PAUL APPLEBY / TENOR, ROLE OF ‘CAESAR’
SF Opera celebrates 100 years with season opener Antony and Cleopatra by John Adams. David talks with Paul Appbeby in the principal role of ‘Caesar’ in this exciting new production.
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.sfopera.com/operas/antony-and-cleopatra/
View the program here
https://paulapplebytenor.com/
_____________________
DUO APOLLON
CALLIOPE / EASY BAY MUSIC ARTS
ST. ALBAN’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
1501 WASHINGTON AVE. / ALBANY CA
9/25/22 4:00PM
GUESTS:
ANASTASIA MALLIARAS / SOPRANO
AARON HASS / CLASSICAL GUITARIST
CHRISTINE STAPLES / EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CALLIOPE-EASY BAY MUSIC ARTS
Join David as he speaks with Duo Apollon (Malliaras and Haas) about the art song repertoire they perform for guitar and voice duo. This repertoire is originally written for voice and guitar, and perhaps not often as heard as perhaps piano and voice. David and the Duo will also be joined by Christine Staples who brings this and other unique musical voices through Calliope/East Bay Music Arts, based in Albany, CA.
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.calliope-ebma.org/events-1/duo-apollon-art-songs-for-voice-and-guitar
https://www.duoapollonmusic.com/
_____________________
IVES COLLECTIVE
9/25/22 4:00PM
OLD FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
1751 SACRAMENTO ST. / SF
9/30/22 7:30PM
ST. MARKS EPISCOPAL CHURCH
600 COLORADO AVE. / PALO ALTO, CA
GUESTS:
STEPHEN HARRISON / CO-DIRECTOR (CELLO)
SUSAN FREIER / CO-DIRECTOR (VIOLIN/VIOLA)
Ives Collective co-founders Stephen Harrison and Susan Freier will join David today to talk about the Collective, and the 2022-2023 season titled “Women’s Work”. The programs will highlight often overlooked works written by women. These composers and their work deserve to be heard.
Fall Program:
Missy Mazzoli Lies You Can Believe In (2006) for string trio
Germaine Tailleferre Piano Trio (1917, rev. 1978)
Amy Beach Piano Quintet in F-sharp minor, Op. 67 (1907)
For the Fall Concert Series, Ives Collective is:
Hrabba Atladottir, violin
Susan Freier, viola & violin
Clio Tilton, viola
Stephen Harrison, cello
Gwendolyn Mok, piano
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.oldfirstconcerts.org/
www.ivescollective.org