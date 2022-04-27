SF Symphony Conductor Klaus Mäkelä | California Bach Society Dr. Paul Flight | SF Choral Society Robert Geary | Alexander String Quartet David Samuel

SF SYMPHONY

Klaus Mäkelä conducts Shostakovich 10

Davies Symphony Hall / SF

4/28 – 4/30/22 - 7:30PM

Guest: Klaus Mäkelä

David talks with Conductor Klaus Mäkelä, who crisscrosses the globe from Oslo to Chicago to Paris to Cleveland to Switzerland to landing in San Francisco, to make his SF Symphony Orchestral Series debut. He is also an exclusive Decca Classics recording artist.

The SF Symphony program will be:

Perú Negro​ [San Francisco Symphony Premiere]

Jimmy López Bellido

Violin Concerto

Alban Berg

(featuring Vilde Frang)

Symphony No. 10

Dmitri Shostakovich

https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2021-22/SHOSTAKOVICH-10

https://klausmakela.com/

California Bach Society

J.S. Bach: The Passion According to Saint John

5/6/22 7:30PM

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church

1111 O'Farrell St.

SF

5/7/22 7:30PM

First United Methodist Church

625 Hamilton Ave.

Palo Alto

5/8/22 3:30PM

First Congregational Church

2345 Channing Way

Berkeley CA

Guest: Dr. Paul Flight

David speaks with Dr. Paul Flight, Artistic Director for the California Bach Society.

https://www.calbach.org/

SF Choral Society

To A Lost Year

First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco

1187 Franklin St. / SF

4/29-4/30/22 – 8PM

(4/30/22 + livestream)

Guest: Robert Geary

David speaks with Robert Geary about the upcoming concerts featuring Handel, and a world premiere of a commissioned work To A Lost Year by Chiayu Hsu.

https://www.sfchoral.org

https://www.sfchoral.org/site/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Handel-Hsu-Program-Final-WEB-8.25-x-10.5-in-.pdf

Alexander String Quartet

The Chamber Music of Antonin Dvořák

Herbst Theatre / SF

4/30/22 – 10AM

Guest: David Samuel

David talks with David Samuel violist in the Alexander String Quartet. Their upcoming Saturday morning performance closes the Spring concert season focus on the music of Dvořák.

