On the Arts

SF Symphony Conductor Klaus Mäkelä | California Bach Society Dr. Paul Flight | SF Choral Society Robert Geary | Alexander String Quartet David Samuel

Published April 27, 2022 at 3:21 AM PDT
Terry Lorant
Alexander String Quartet

This week - On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe talks with SF Symphony Conductor Klaus Mäkelä | California Bach Society Artistic Director Dr. Paul Flight | SF Choral Society Artist Director Robert Geary | Alexander String Quartet David Samuel

Join us Thursdays at 1PM PST

SF SYMPHONY
Klaus Mäkelä conducts Shostakovich 10
Davies Symphony Hall / SF
4/28 – 4/30/22  - 7:30PM

Guest:  Klaus Mäkelä

David talks with Conductor Klaus Mäkelä, who crisscrosses the globe from Oslo to Chicago to Paris to Cleveland to Switzerland to landing in San Francisco, to make his SF Symphony Orchestral Series debut. He is also an exclusive Decca Classics recording artist.

The SF Symphony program will be:

Perú Negro​ [San Francisco Symphony Premiere]
Jimmy López Bellido

Violin Concerto
Alban Berg
(featuring Vilde Frang)

Symphony No. 10
Dmitri Shostakovich

https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2021-22/SHOSTAKOVICH-10

https://klausmakela.com/

California Bach Society
J.S. Bach:  The Passion According to Saint John

5/6/22  7:30PM 
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church
1111 O'Farrell St.
SF

5/7/22  7:30PM  
First United Methodist Church
625 Hamilton Ave.
Palo Alto

5/8/22  3:30PM   
First Congregational Church
2345 Channing Way
Berkeley CA

Guest:  Dr. Paul Flight

David speaks with Dr. Paul Flight, Artistic Director for the California Bach Society.

https://www.calbach.org/

SF Choral Society
To A Lost Year
First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco
1187 Franklin St. / SF
4/29-4/30/22 – 8PM
(4/30/22 + livestream)

Guest: Robert Geary

David speaks with Robert Geary about the upcoming concerts featuring Handel, and a world premiere of a commissioned work To A Lost Year by Chiayu Hsu.

https://www.sfchoral.org

https://www.sfchoral.org/site/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Handel-Hsu-Program-Final-WEB-8.25-x-10.5-in-.pdf

Alexander String Quartet
The Chamber Music of Antonin Dvořák
Herbst Theatre / SF
4/30/22 – 10AM

Guest:  David Samuel

David talks with David Samuel violist in the Alexander String Quartet. Their upcoming Saturday morning performance closes the Spring concert season focus on the music of Dvořák.

On the Arts
Janice Lee
See stories by Janice Lee