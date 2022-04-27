SF Symphony Conductor Klaus Mäkelä | California Bach Society Dr. Paul Flight | SF Choral Society Robert Geary | Alexander String Quartet David Samuel
This week - On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe talks with SF Symphony Conductor Klaus Mäkelä | California Bach Society Artistic Director Dr. Paul Flight | SF Choral Society Artist Director Robert Geary | Alexander String Quartet David Samuel
Join us Thursdays at 1PM PST
SF SYMPHONY
Klaus Mäkelä conducts Shostakovich 10
Davies Symphony Hall / SF
4/28 – 4/30/22 - 7:30PM
Guest: Klaus Mäkelä
David talks with Conductor Klaus Mäkelä, who crisscrosses the globe from Oslo to Chicago to Paris to Cleveland to Switzerland to landing in San Francisco, to make his SF Symphony Orchestral Series debut. He is also an exclusive Decca Classics recording artist.
The SF Symphony program will be:
Perú Negro [San Francisco Symphony Premiere]
Jimmy López Bellido
Violin Concerto
Alban Berg
(featuring Vilde Frang)
Symphony No. 10
Dmitri Shostakovich
https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2021-22/SHOSTAKOVICH-10
California Bach Society
J.S. Bach: The Passion According to Saint John
5/6/22 7:30PM
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church
1111 O'Farrell St.
SF
5/7/22 7:30PM
First United Methodist Church
625 Hamilton Ave.
Palo Alto
5/8/22 3:30PM
First Congregational Church
2345 Channing Way
Berkeley CA
Guest: Dr. Paul Flight
David speaks with Dr. Paul Flight, Artistic Director for the California Bach Society.
SF Choral Society
To A Lost Year
First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco
1187 Franklin St. / SF
4/29-4/30/22 – 8PM
(4/30/22 + livestream)
Guest: Robert Geary
David speaks with Robert Geary about the upcoming concerts featuring Handel, and a world premiere of a commissioned work To A Lost Year by Chiayu Hsu.
https://www.sfchoral.org/site/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Handel-Hsu-Program-Final-WEB-8.25-x-10.5-in-.pdf
Alexander String Quartet
The Chamber Music of Antonin Dvořák
Herbst Theatre / SF
4/30/22 – 10AM
Guest: David Samuel
David talks with David Samuel violist in the Alexander String Quartet. Their upcoming Saturday morning performance closes the Spring concert season focus on the music of Dvořák.