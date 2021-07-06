J Boogie / KALW@25thStreet

Music industry veteran, award-winning DJ, recording artist, radio host and content curator, Justin Boland (a.k.a. J Boogie) bridges the gap between the artist and the listener. Specializing in multiple genres of music, he applies human curation, experience and quality to music discovery.

Known for his eclectic and international tastemaking DJ sets, J Boogie has rocked massive festival stages, intimate clubs, underground radio and everything in between. The Bay Area producer, DJ and leader of J Boogie’s Dubtronic Science specializes in getting the party started with his original style and has been sharing music with others in person and on the radio for over 25 years.