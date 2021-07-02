Wonway Posibul / KALW@25thStreet

Juan “Wonway Posibul” Amador is an MC, DJ, actor, and radio host who lives and works in San Francisco, California. A child of Hip Hop culture, Juan was transfixed when a neighbor’s illegal cable connection netted him the first episode of “Yo! MTV Raps” on his family’s television screen in 1988. He began writing his own raps not long after. Later through destiny, good fortune, and the support of friends, Juan would cross paths with turntables and stages and add new loves to his musical practice.

Years of open mics, garage sessions, and table reads led to freestyle battle championships, DJ residencies in New York and Los Angeles, national theatre tours, performances around the world, and a GRAMMY nomination. Juan’s next goal is to meld his artistic disciplines and expand his expression in the digital space.