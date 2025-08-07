Femi Kuti is personal and political on latest album

Fela Kuti’s oldest son, Femi Kuti, took up his father’s torch as a member of Egypt 80, Fela's legendary band. In 1986, he formed his own group Positive Force, which continued the family tradition of transmitting highly energetic music with strong political content in the natural extension of the original Afrobeat.

Kuti's new album is titled “Journey Through Life.” The album explores themes of personal reflection and social commentary, drawing inspiration from jazz, funk, and West African music while paying homage to the Afrobeat sound pioneered by his father. The album features both new tracks and re-recordings of older songs, with a focus on both personal introspection and political activism.

Press play above to here Femi Kuti's conversation with Emmanuel Nado of AfricaMix.

