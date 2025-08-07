© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Femi Kuti is personal and political on latest album

KALW | By Emmanuel Nado
Published August 7, 2025 at 4:05 PM PDT
Femi Kuti performs at the UC Theatre in Berkeley on Saturday, August 9.
Femi Kuti performs at the UC Theatre in Berkeley on Saturday, August 9.

Fela Kuti’s oldest son, Femi Kuti, took up his father’s torch as a member of Egypt 80, Fela's legendary band. In 1986, he formed his own group Positive Force, which continued the family tradition of transmitting highly energetic music with strong political content in the natural extension of the original Afrobeat.

Kuti's new album is titled “Journey Through Life.” The album explores themes of personal reflection and social commentary, drawing inspiration from jazz, funk, and West African music while paying homage to the Afrobeat sound pioneered by his father. The album features both new tracks and re-recordings of older songs, with a focus on both personal introspection and political activism.

Press play above to here Femi Kuti's conversation with Emmanuel Nado of AfricaMix.

Emmanuel Nado
Emmanuel Nado is at the forefront of promoting African music and culture in the San Francisco Bay Area. He is from Cote d’Ivoire in West Africa, a country which for many years has been the crossroad of African popular music. As a journalist, promoter and radio producer, Nado is an active force in the African music scene in the U.S. In the early '90s, his published articles on African music and the artists were eye openers to many Bay Area African music aficionados.
