Maria [muh-RYE-uh] Yates began her DJ career at WCRD Muncie while earning a degree in sound engineering and composition. Today you can find her DJing on KALW San Francisco and KALX Berkeley. Maria has served as KALX news director, program review chair and is currently special events director. She brings this experience and her background in grassroots harm reduction to the Uncuffed Playlist DJ class at Solano State Prison.