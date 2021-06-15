The collection, out on June 18, features songs from legendary artists like Hound Dog Taylor, Koko Taylor, and Professor Longhair, interspersed with songs from current blues icons including Elvin Bishop, Mavis Staples, and Joe Louis Walker, together with music from newer voices like Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Nick Moss, and Toronzo Cannon. Tune in this Wednesday, June 16, 9-11 pm for a sample and preview.

Alligator Records—50 Years Of Genuine Houserockin' Music - AVAILABLE JUNE 18