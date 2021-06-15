© 2021
Fog City Blues

Alligator Records: 50 Years of Genuine Houserockin' Music

Published June 15, 2021 at 8:18 AM PDT
Chicago's independent blues label celebrates a half-century with the release of Alligator Records — 50 Years Of Genuine Houserockin’ Music.

The collection, out on June 18, features songs from legendary artists like Hound Dog Taylor, Koko Taylor, and Professor Longhair, interspersed with songs from current blues icons including Elvin Bishop, Mavis Staples, and Joe Louis Walker, together with music from newer voices like Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Nick Moss, and Toronzo Cannon. Tune in this Wednesday, June 16, 9-11 pm for a sample and preview.

Alligator Records—50 Years Of Genuine Houserockin' Music - AVAILABLE JUNE 18

Fog City Blues
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the Wednesday night digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
