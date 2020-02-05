The Spiritual Edge Podcast explores the shifting, dynamic nature of the religion and spirituality. We offer stories of people and communities who balance a commitment to long-held beliefs with an active modern life. Often an emotional subject, the lens of religion offers profound insight into the world’s cultures. It plays a role in many of the world’s conflicts, art, health and the way all humans search for meaning.Season 1 of the podcast is Sacred Steps. We'll take you around the world to meet some remarkable people who lean on their values and faith as they challenge the status quo. Episodes drop Sundays, starting May 23, 2021.Go here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts.For more information visit the project's website at thespiritualedge.org.
Sacred Steps: A Former Israeli Soldier Questions His Country And Faith
In a new series from The Spiritual Edge, we hear from a former Israeli soldier who questions the violence he perpetrated towards Palestinians, and what it means to be Jewish if he’s no longer a Zionist.
Sacred Steps is made in collaboration with the Center for Religion and Civic Life. Funding comes from the John Templeton Foundation and the Templeton Religion Trust.
