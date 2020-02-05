Sacred Steps: A Former Israeli Soldier Questions His Country And Faith

In a new series from The Spiritual Edge, we hear from a former Israeli soldier who questions the violence he perpetrated towards Palestinians, and what it means to be Jewish if he’s no longer a Zionist.

Sacred Steps is made in collaboration with the Center for Religion and Civic Life. Funding comes from the John Templeton Foundation and the Templeton Religion Trust.

