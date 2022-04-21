© 2021 KALW
Binah: Bob Saget

Published April 21, 2022 at 6:01 AM PDT
Today’s edition of Binah features an unaired interview with comedian, actor, and television host Bob Saget, who died in January at the age of 65.

Best known for his work on Full House, its sequel Fuller House, America's Funniest Home Videos, Entourage, and numerous stand-up specials, Saget appeared at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco in 2014 to share his memoir, Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian.

He was joined in conversation by veteran radio talk show host Ronn Owens.

David Kwan
David Kwan is the editor and producer of Binah, featuring remarkable artists and thinkers who’ve come to speak at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco as part of their Arts & Ideas program.
