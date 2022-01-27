© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media
Binah

Binah: Strategies for Solo-Aging

Published January 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM PST
Betty Burr / Transition Steps

Adult educator Betty Burr shares strategies for solo-aging in the time of COVID, wildfires, and political unrest. Over 20% of baby boomers fall into the solo-ager category: over 50 with no partner, or your family is geographically or emotionally remote. The current high-pressure, isolated, shelter-in-place time is an opportunity for solo-agers to identify advocates, create a support network, conduct their planning, and put affairs into order.

For more information on Burr as well as resources for solo-agers, go to TransitionSteps.com.

Special thanks to Shiva Shulz, Adult Programs Manager at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco, and to Caitlan Morgan, Education Manager at the Institute of Aging. For more information on the Institute of Aging, go to IOAging.org.

Binah
David Kwan
David Kwan is the editor and producer of Binah, featuring remarkable artists and thinkers who’ve come to speak at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco as part of their Arts & Ideas program.
