'Purple Corn' by poet Muteado Silencio

Muteado Silencio is a Poet, Actor, Writer, In/migrant Poverty Scholar, community Activist and member of the Po Poets Project of POOR Magazine and land liberator formerly houseless resident and co-founder of Homefulness. "We did not cross the border the border crossed us."

Raised in the East Side of Oakland by his single mother, born in Michoacan made in Oakland in a beautiful community of Black and Brown folks, land of the homicides and sideshows. "My pen is my gun, my words are my bullets."

Muteado has done work with Colored Ink, Theater of the Oppressed, Unity Concepts, Tres Santos, HeadRush, and POOR Magazine/Prensa POBRE.

