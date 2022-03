East Oakland poet Tiny Gray-Garcia aka Poverty Skola reads "this poem is in honor of homeless mothers.” Tiny is co–founder of POOR Magazine, Prensa Pobre and the Poor News Network. She's also a member of the PoPoets Project of Poor Magazine. This poem is excerpted from The Sidewalk Motel: Poems & PoShunary from Poverty Skola by Tiny Gray-Garcia. It was published by poorpress.net. Tiny is formerly unhoused.