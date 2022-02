Alie Jones reads from her poem “Blck Grl Soulja.” Jones is the cofounder and Director of Black Freighter Press. She wrote this piece for Black girls and women struggling with battles we don't always see. A reminder that our legacy is full of rebirth and reimagination.

Poems air on KALW 91.7 FM at 7:19 am and 4:18 pm weekdays throughout February. This month we’re highlighting poems by local Black poets in honor of Black History Month.