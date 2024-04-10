© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Bay Made
KALW Conversation: Eradicating poverty on the Ivory Coast and in Silicon Valley

Published April 10, 2024 at 11:30 AM PDT

This episode: We meet Evelyne Keomian — a woman from the Ivory Coast who moved to Silicon Valley, and has worked to eradicate poverty in both places and talk about Fear Not, the documentary about her work. Co-presented with Splicer Films.

You’ve probably heard about our downtown events space and the dozens of live, in-person programs we’ve held there over the past few months. We want to highlight some of the great discussions that happen there, so we’re showcasing four of them on BAY MADE this week.

Tags
Bay Made Economy, Business & Labor