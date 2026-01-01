The Warfield Commons and Community Arts Stabilization Trust

A collaboration between Community Arts Stabilization Trust (CAST) and KALW Public Media, Warfield Commons is a bold and timely investment in the soul of San Francisco at 988 Market Street, in the storied Warfield Building. Learn more at www.warfieldcommons.com.

Purchased in February 2025 by CAST and KALW, the century-old building that anchors Warfield Commons sits in a cultural corridor of Mid-Market that has undergone waves of transformation following the dot-com boom and the payroll tax break in 2011 that attracted tech companies into the area.

After years of pandemic disruption, storefront vacancies, and shifting urban patterns, the city’s downtown is calling for a new vision—one rooted not in tech or tourism alone, but in creativity, culture, and civic connection.

As the new home base for one of the oldest public radio stations in the country, KALW is creating a 21st-century storytelling lab—the People’s Studio—with podcast studios, training spaces, classrooms, and newsroom facilities dedicated to amplifying voices from our communities.

CAST’s leadership ensures that the space will remain an affordable sanctuary for creative and cultural workers in the City, free from the pressures of an escalating real estate market where displacement is a constant threat. Warfield Commons is not a pop-up—it’s a permanent anchor.

Warfield Commons is powered by CAST’s community-centered real estate approach and KALW’s rich legacy in public media. Through our partnership, we are cultivating and fostering what cities and communities urgently need: original voices, permanent infrastructure, and shared purpose.