© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Race & Identity
KALW_CCLogo_Master.jpg
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Meet MoAD’s new Cultural Critic, Dr. Artel Great

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published March 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Dr. Artel Great
Dr. Artel Great
/
Dr. Artel Great

This interview aired in the March 29, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

San Francisco’s Museum of the African Diaspora has been at the forefront of Black art, film and dialog nationwide. And it has some unique positions — like chef in residence, and now, a ‘cultural critic in residence’ — to curate events and programs that ‘explore film, scholarship, visual art and pop culture.’ San Francisco filmmaker, author, actor and scholar Dr. Artel Great is the first to be in the position. Dr. Great teaches African-American Cinema & Critical Studies at San Francisco State, and he will be curating programs and events at MoAD.

Hana spoke with Dr. Great about critiquing Black art. First she asks him about a concept that’s at the forefront of a political & cultural war happening right now — "wokeness."

Tags
Race & Identity Crosscurrents
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
See stories by Hana Baba