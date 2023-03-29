Meet MoAD’s new Cultural Critic, Dr. Artel Great

This interview aired in the March 29, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

San Francisco’s Museum of the African Diaspora has been at the forefront of Black art, film and dialog nationwide. And it has some unique positions — like chef in residence, and now, a ‘cultural critic in residence ’ — to curate events and programs that ‘explore film, scholarship, visual art and pop culture.’ San Francisco filmmaker, author, actor and scholar Dr. Artel Great is the first to be in the position. Dr. Great teaches African-American Cinema & Critical Studies at San Francisco State, and he will be curating programs and events at MoAD.

Hana spoke with Dr. Great about critiquing Black art. First she asks him about a concept that’s at the forefront of a political & cultural war happening right now — "wokeness."

