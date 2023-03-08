© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media
Race & Identity
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Palestinian feminism in the Bay

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published March 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
Berkeley was instrumental in creating a national women’s movement in the US — from suffrage in the late 1890s and the gender revolution in the 60s and 70s. Since those times, there have been diverse iterations and evolutions of feminist ideals that define what it means today. The Palestinian Feminist Collective is a group that’s defining feminism on its own terms. They tie it to liberation from sexual and colonial violence in Palestine. Cofounder Maisa Morrar talks about their definition of feminism and how healing women is a core part of their work.

This interview was produced by Alia Taqieddin.

