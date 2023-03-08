Palestinian feminism in the Bay

Berkeley was instrumental in creating a national women’s movement in the US — from suffrage in the late 1890s and the gender revolution in the 60s and 70s. Since those times, there have been diverse iterations and evolutions of feminist ideals that define what it means today. The Palestinian Feminist Collective is a group that’s defining feminism on its own terms. They tie it to liberation from sexual and colonial violence in Palestine. Cofounder Maisa Morrar talks about their definition of feminism and how healing women is a core part of their work.

This interview was produced by Alia Taqieddin.

