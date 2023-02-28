© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Race & Identity
KALW_CCLogo_Master.jpg
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Lawyer Mulu Alemayehu helps Black migrants at the US-Mexico border

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published February 28, 2023 at 5:36 PM PST
Mulu Alemayehu
Las Abogadas Film website
/
Mulu Alemayehu

In conversations around the border migrant crisis, oftentimes the stories of Black migrants and asylum seekers are overlooked.

In 2021, more than 50,000 Black immigrants were living in the Bay Area. However, according to the Black Alliance on Just Immigration, “despite only making up around seven percent of the non-citizen population, Black immigrants represent over 20 percent of those in deportation proceedings on criminal grounds."

Before even setting foot in the country, Black migrants have an especially hard time at the U.S.-Mexico border. They often encounter racism, struggle to find officers or lawyers who speak their languages, and end up hungry and desperate.

Last month, Oakland’s Priority Africa Network screened a film called "Las Abogadas," featuring women immigration lawyers who help migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. One of them is Mulu Alemayehu, an Ethiopian-American lawyer. She leads the Border Taskforce, an association of volunteers and non profits who provide legal and social services to asylum seekers.

This interview was produced by Priscilla Naa Ankrah

Tags
Race & Identity Crosscurrents
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
See stories by Hana Baba