DMV suspends Cruise driverless car permits in San Francisco

On October 2nd, a woman was struck in a hit-and-run incident at Market and 5th streets in San Francisco. The impact threw her into the path of a Cruise driverless vehicle, which then dragged her 20 feet, contributing to her injuries.

This is not an isolated incident with autonomous vehicles. San Francisco City Attorney, David Chiu, spoke with KALW about the mounting concerns of having fleets of self-driving vehicles on city streets.

"Given all of the issues in the past year around safety. We've had many concerns. Anytime you deploy powerful new technology safety has to be a paramount priority, but we've had too many safety issues, interference with first responders. Impeding of traffic flow impacts on public transit and street construction that have given us significant pause.”

The DMV said the suspension of Cruise’s autonomous cars is because the vehicles are not operating safely for the public. They added that the manufacturer QUOTE "misrepresented" information related to the vehicles’ safety.

