DMV suspends Cruise driverless car permits in San Francisco

KALW | By Molly Blair Salyer
Published October 25, 2023 at 1:57 PM PDT
DMV suspends permits for Cruise autonomous vehicles in SF
waltarrrrr
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
DMV suspends permits for Cruise autonomous vehicles in SF

On October 2nd, a woman was struck in a hit-and-run incident at Market and 5th streets in San Francisco. The impact threw her into the path of a Cruise driverless vehicle, which then dragged her 20 feet, contributing to her injuries.

This is not an isolated incident with autonomous vehicles. San Francisco City Attorney, David Chiu, spoke with KALW about the mounting concerns of having fleets of self-driving vehicles on city streets.

"Given all of the issues in the past year around safety. We've had many concerns. Anytime you deploy powerful new technology safety has to be a paramount priority, but we've had too many safety issues, interference with first responders. Impeding of traffic flow impacts on public transit and street construction that have given us significant pause.”

The DMV said the suspension of Cruise’s autonomous cars is because the vehicles are not operating safely for the public. They added that the manufacturer QUOTE "misrepresented" information related to the vehicles’ safety.

Molly Blair Salyer
I'm an SF native who grew up in SF Unified and listening to KALW. An avid traveller and cultural adventurer, I spent the 15 years leading up to the 2020 pandemic running youth hostels around the Bay Area and exploring as much as possible. More recently I've completed my MA at SF State in Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts. I'm passionate about culture and community, and believe joy and pleasure are radical routes to social progress.
