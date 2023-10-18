15th annual 'Great California Shakeout" drill set for Thursday at 10:19 a.m.

The Great California Shakeoutaims to help residents to get as ready as possible for the next ‘big one’ by hosting an earthquake drill for nearly 10 million Californians.

Besides helping to reinforce the “stop, cover, and hold on” advice for surviving an earthquake, the event is meant to also encourage Californians to prepare emergency plans, kits, and contacts for dealing with the ongoing chaos these events often lead to.

The drill will take place Thursday morning at 10:19 am. You can visit shakeout.org to register for the drill and to access resources related to emergency preparedness. San Francisco residents can text their zip-code to 888777 to receive emergency alerts.

October 19th also marks the 32nd anniversary of the Oakland-Berkeley firestorm, another terrifying event for the Bay Area that’s highlighted the need to prepare for situations we hope never happen.

