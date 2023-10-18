© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

15th annual 'Great California Shakeout" drill set for Thursday at 10:19 a.m.

KALW | By Molly Blair Salyer
Published October 18, 2023 at 2:38 PM PDT
Loma Prieta earthquake, Marina district of San Francisco, 1989
U.S. Geological Survey
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Loma Prieta earthquake, Marina district of San Francisco, 1989

The Great California Shakeoutaims to help residents to get as ready as possible for the next ‘big one’ by hosting an earthquake drill for nearly 10 million Californians.

Besides helping to reinforce the “stop, cover, and hold on” advice for surviving an earthquake, the event is meant to also encourage Californians to prepare emergency plans, kits, and contacts for dealing with the ongoing chaos these events often lead to.

The drill will take place Thursday morning at 10:19 am. You can visit shakeout.org to register for the drill and to access resources related to emergency preparedness. San Francisco residents can text their zip-code to 888777 to receive emergency alerts.

October 19th also marks the 32nd anniversary of the Oakland-Berkeley firestorm, another terrifying event for the Bay Area that’s highlighted the need to prepare for situations we hope never happen.

Tags
Public Safety Bay Area News
Molly Blair Salyer
I'm an SF native who grew up in SF Unified and listening to KALW. An avid traveller and cultural adventurer, I spent the 15 years leading up to the 2020 pandemic running youth hostels around the Bay Area and exploring as much as possible. More recently I've completed my MA at SF State in Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts. I'm passionate about culture and community, and believe joy and pleasure are radical routes to social progress.
See stories by Molly Blair Salyer