Work with Marty Nemko, 4/25/19: "Can I start a business with little money and technical expertise?"

On the Apr. 25, 2019 edition of Work with Marty Nemko, I speak with head of the Entrepreneurship Center at Ball State University, Mike Goldsby, on how to succeed in business with limited money and technical expertise.

In the program's second segment, you can call in for a Workover. I'll do my best to help you solve your work problem or that of someone you care about.

Work with Marty Nemko is heard every Thursday from 7 to 8 PM on KALW 91.7 FM in San Francisco and worldwide on KALW.org.

The programs are archived on NPR.org, on iTunes, and in perpetuity on this web page.