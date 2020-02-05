'When They Were Here' Examines Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss the ongoing crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women with Ivan and Ivy MacDonald, directors of When They Were Here.

Indigenous women and girls make up only 3-4% of the population in Montana, but account for 30% of those deemed missing by the Montana Department of Justice. What are their stories and what will it take to truly address this crisis?

Guests:

Ivan and Ivy MacDonald, siblings, filmmakers and members of the Blackfeet Tribe of Northern Montana

Web Resources:

When They Were Here

LA Times: Native women are vanishing across the U.S. Inside an aunt’s desperate search for her niece

The New Republic: The Cyclical Crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women



