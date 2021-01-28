What Regulations Are Needed To Curb Disinformation Online & Hold Big Tech Accountable?

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing what it will take to hold Big Tech accountable for the spread of disinformation online. Experts say companies like Facebook and Twitter have enabled far-right extremism and dangerous lies on their platforms for years.

It took an insurrection at the Capitol for platforms like them to suspend Donald Trump’s account. According to Zignal Labs, after he was banned, social media platforms saw a 73% drop in election misinformation. What regulations and standards need to be set?

Guests:

Dipayan Ghosh, Pozen Fellow at the Shorenstein Center on Media, leading the Digital Platforms and Democracy Project. Author of Terms of Disservice: How Silicon Valley Is Destructive by Design

Ramesh Srinivasan, professor at UCLA’s Department of Information Studies and founder of the Digital Cultures Lab. His most recent book is Beyond the Valley: How Innovators around the World are Overcoming Inequality and Creating the Technologies of Tomorrow

Web Resources: The Financial Times, Dipayan Ghosh: Taking Trump Down Has Exposed Social Media’s Inherent Contradictions



The Washington Post, Dipayan Ghosh: Blame Facebook, Twitter and YouTube for the mob at the Capitol

The Guardian, Ramesh Srinivasan: Americans need a 'digital bill of rights'. Here's why

AP: Timeline: After years of slow steps, Facebook muzzles Trump

The New York Times, Daisuke Wakabayashi, Karen Weise, Jack Nicas and Mike Isaac: Big Tech Continues Its Surge Ahead of the Rest of the Economy