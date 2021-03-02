West Oakland Edition: March 2, 2021

San Francisco is poised to move to the red tier of Covid-19 restrictions. Marin and San Mateo Counties moved from purple to red tier last week. — SF Chronicle

Oakland renters and landlords can learn about their rights at these housing workshops — Oaklandside

Click here to register for these workshops:

Tenant rights workshop: March 3, 5:30-7 p.m.

Small property owner workshop: March 10, 5:30-7 p.m.

Read the Oakland A’s Howard Terminal ballpark environmental impact report — Oaklandside

Click the play button above to listen to the live newscast with info & resources in West Oakland.