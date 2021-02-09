West Oakland Edition: February 9, 2021

KALW’s Health & Equity reporting project will focus on five Bay Area communities – West Oakland, East Palo Alto, SF Bayview, Fairfield, and Richmond. Today, we begin with West Oakland.

Alameda County opened vaccine eligibility this week to essential workers in the fields of education and childcare, emergency services (including law enforcement), and food and agriculture.

Check out California’s state-wide Covid-19 vaccine scheduling website to find appointments near you or register to be notified when appointments become available: MyTurn.CA.GOV.

Oakland’s The Crucible needs your help finding youth for its free Earn-A-Bike program – it will teach youth ages 10-18 the basics of bike mechanics and bike repair, as well as give them a bike to keep. Youth from Oakland can apply for the program on this website: https://www.thecrucible.org/earn-a-bike-apply.

