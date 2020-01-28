Top San Francisco Street Clean-Up Official Arrested

Jail records show that a top San Francisco city official in charge of cleaning up the city's notoriously filthy streets has been arrested. Longtime Director of Public Works Mohammed Nuru was in custody Monday along with Nick Bovis, the owner of a popular bar, Lefty O' Doul's. Nuru goes by the Twitter handle “MrCleanSF," but critics note that San Francisco streets remain littered with feces, trash and used needles amid a homelessness crisis. The US Attorney's office in San Francisco planned a news conference Tuesday.