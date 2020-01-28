 Top San Francisco Street Clean-Up Official Arrested | KALW

Top San Francisco Street Clean-Up Official Arrested

By AP 1 minute ago
  • In this March 19, 2015, file photo, Mohammed Nuru, director of San Francisco Public Works, is interviewed at the Tenderloin Pit Stop mobile bathrooms in San Francisco.
    In this March 19, 2015, file photo, Mohammed Nuru, director of San Francisco Public Works, is interviewed at the Tenderloin Pit Stop mobile bathrooms in San Francisco.
    Jeff Chiu / AP Photo

Jail records show that a top San Francisco city official in charge of cleaning up the city's notoriously filthy streets has been arrested. Longtime Director of Public Works Mohammed Nuru was in custody Monday along with Nick Bovis, the owner of a popular bar, Lefty O' Doul's. Nuru goes by the Twitter handle “MrCleanSF," but critics note that San Francisco streets remain littered with feces, trash and used needles amid a homelessness crisis. The US Attorney's office in San Francisco planned a news conference Tuesday.

