Sights and Sounds: Svetlana Dvoretsky

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. During the pandemic, we're offering suggestions for ways to experience art and culture at home or through social distancing. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Svetlana Dvoretsky, co-producer of "Immersive Van Gogh in San Francisco."

The Barber of Seville

April 23rd-May 15th

San Francisco Opera presents a drive-in production of The Barber of Seville. The classic, Italian romantic comedy will be performed in English. Director Matthew Ozawa is setting the story in the 21st Century. Watch it at the Marin Center in San Rafael this spring.

San Francisco Museum of Modern Art

MOMA is open! Exhibits include one where Bay Area artists respond to 2020. The "Assembly of Images: On Histories of Race and Representation" is a three-month series featuring films on the representation of Black Americans in cinema and photography. Of course you can't miss works by Andy Warhol.You have to buy timed tickets to visit the museum. Purchasing in advance online is highly encouraged.

A.C.T. Out Loud

San Francisco's American Conservatory Theater puts on their virtual series of play readings featuring works by great thinkers and talents of past generations. Productions include: Alice Childress’ "Trouble in Minds," George Bernard Shaw’s "Arms and the Man," and Thorton Wilder's "Matchmaker." The readings include virtual watch parties.

Svetlana Dvoretsky is co-founder of the Lighthouse Immersive. "Immersive Van Gogh in San Francisco" is running now through September. Tickets are selling out fast.