Sights and Sounds: Arisa White

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. During the pandemic, we're offering suggestions for ways to experience art and culture from home. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with poet Arisa White, author of the new collection "Who's Your Daddy."

The Characters of 9

Thursday, Feb 11th, 7pm

Writer Anastacia-Renee plays three characters in this one-person show. She unapologetically addresses classism, racism, privilege, ageism, and gentrification. The Frye Museum in Seattle is hosting this virtual show.

Art by Cate White

Cate White describes her work as "symbolically charged, narrative paintings that illuminate many of our personal and collective shadows in relation to class, race, gender, trauma, morality and power." She has a variety of works and projects. She'll even talk to you on the phone and draw a map of your psyche.

Beyond Gravity 2021

Fri and Sat, Feb 19th & 20th, 7pm

For two nights, Bay Area artists ask us to "find our center of Gravity through survival, hope, lineage, resistance, or grief." Viewers can watch radical, intersectional, body-based online performances and films online. CounterPulse is hosting the event on Twitch.

Poet Arisa White is author of the poetic memoir "Who's Your Daddy."