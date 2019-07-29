Shakespeare Gives Actors Choices, Even In Prison

From the series Uncuffed:

I found acting in prison, and Steve Drown had acted most of his life through high school and college. One actor from the desert and the other from the city.

We both rediscovered the magic of theater at Marin Shakespeare’s program at Solano Prison. We discussed our love of William Shakespeare and Samuel Beckett, who some call the modern day Shakespeare.

"That's why [Shakespeare] did not put directions in there, because he wanted the actors to be fully in the bowels of the play."

Uncuffed is produced by men at Solano State Prison. Learn more about them here.

KALW’s radio training program at Solano State Prison is supported by the California Arts Council, with funding from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. All content is approved by a prison information officer.

