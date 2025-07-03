Reading Plato in prison

This story aired in the July 3, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

When Uncuffed producer André Davis walked into philosophy class in prison years ago, he was prepared to be bored. Then, he read Plato. Here’s André sharing a personal essay about how he found a will to change in the famous allegory of the cave.

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

