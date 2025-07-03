© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Uncuffed

Reading Plato in prison

KALW | By André Davis,
Uncuffed
Published July 3, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
André Davis holds a diploma at the Uncuffed graduation.
Uncuffed / KALW
André Davis holds a diploma at the Uncuffed graduation.

This story aired in the July 3, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the button above to listen!

When Uncuffed producer André Davis walked into philosophy class in prison years ago, he was prepared to be bored. Then, he read Plato. Here’s André sharing a personal essay about how he found a will to change in the famous allegory of the cave.

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

Uncuffed From The Producers Of UncuffedPersonal Stories
André Davis
André Davis is an audio journalism student in the Uncuffed Program at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center. He's also a GRIP training facilitator, MTC student, a husband, a father, a loyal friend, and a pro-social advocate for change. He's a reformed incarcerated person who loves his family, friends, and continues to lead by example by being of service to his community.
Uncuffed
Stories from inside California prisons