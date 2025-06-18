© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Uncuffed

A bridge to inner sweetness: a poem about vulnerability

KALW | By Jeremy Strain,
Uncuffed
Published June 18, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
KALW / Uncuffed
Uncuffed Producer Jeremy Strain

At San Quentin there are many different types of self-help groups. Incarcerated people can sign up for everything from anger management to parenting classes. But, attending your first one can be one of the most brave and vulnerable things you can do in prison. Uncuffed producer Jeremy Strain wrote a short poem about his experience.

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook 

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.uncuffed.org.
Tags
Uncuffed From The Producers Of UncuffedPersonal Stories
Jeremy Strain
Jeremy Strain has been incarcerated for 18 years and never thought he'd be where he's at today, working with media and pro-social skills in the San Quentin Media Center. The media center has been his utopia, where's experienced growth, impact, strength, confidence, and communication. His experiences in the media center have given Jeremy the education and wisdom to to build his career dreams and goals. Aside from Uncuffed, Jeremy works with Forward This Productions. He has been apart of the rehabilitation remodeling program with Gavin Newsom, custody staff, non-profits, and visitors from all over the world. He lives by the words, "be positive, stay humble, and make impact."
See stories by Jeremy Strain
Uncuffed
Stories from inside California prisons