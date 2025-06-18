A bridge to inner sweetness: a poem about vulnerability

At San Quentin there are many different types of self-help groups. Incarcerated people can sign up for everything from anger management to parenting classes. But, attending your first one can be one of the most brave and vulnerable things you can do in prison. Uncuffed producer Jeremy Strain wrote a short poem about his experience.

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

