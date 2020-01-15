Sacramento Hotel Workers To Get Panic Buttons

All 80 hotels in the city of Sacramento will soon be required to provide “panic buttons” to protect workers from sexual assault and harassment.

The Sacramento Bee reports the City Council voted Tuesday to approve the measure. the vote. All Sacramento hotels will be required to give housekeepers buttons at no cost to the employees by July 14. Workers will be able to press the buttons if they are about to witness an act of sexual harassment. The buttons send a signal to on-site staff to intervene immediately.