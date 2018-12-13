 Philosophy Talk: Foreign Aid – or Injury? | KALW
Related Program: 
Philosophy Talk

Philosophy Talk: Foreign Aid – or Injury?

By Devon Strolovitch 47 minutes ago

What's the right way for developed nations to fight global poverty?


Many of us might think that developed nations should lead the effort to end global poverty. But decades of foreign aid—from governments and non-governmental organizations—has failed to produce sustainable growth in the developing world. How can we empower local actors to become self-sufficient rather than dependent on foreign aid? Is there a way to help those in the developing world without inadvertently giving more power to corrupt dictators? Do developed nations have an obligation to fight global poverty the right way? Debra and Ken enlist the aid of Dartmouth economist John Welborn.

Join the coversation LIVE this Sunday 12/16 at 11 am by calling 1-800-525-9917 or catch the re-broadcast Tuesday 12/18 at 12 noon.

Tags: 
philosophy
politics
economics
poverty

Related Content

Philosophy Talk: The Ethics of Debt

By Devon Strolovitch Oct 12, 2018

When is the burden of debt so great that it becomes immoral?


Philosophy Talk: Radical Markets – Solutions for a Gilded Age?

By Devon Strolovitch Jul 13, 2018

What would happen if instead of being privately owned, productive goods were continually put up for auction?


What will it take to change the politics behind US aid to Africa?

By Becca Hoekstra Nov 21, 2012