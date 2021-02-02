The Pandemic Has Put Native Languages At Risk of Extinction. What's Being Done To Save Them?

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss how COVID-19 is affecting Native communities and putting Native languages at risk. Fewer than 120 Native American languages remain. In 2020, there were only 230 native Dakota and Lakota speakers on the Standing Rock Reservation. Their average age is 70.

Elders and those who are fluent Native language speakers are being prioritized for vaccinations, but many say we are running out of time. What’s being done to preserve and revitalize these languages?

Guests:

Dr. Neyooxet Greymorning, political anthropologist, professor in the Departments of Anthropology and Native American Studies at the University of Montana, and developer of Accelerated Second Language Acquisition

Nola Taken Alive, Standing Rock Sioux Tribal council member

Web Resources:



The NY Times, Jodi Archambault: How Covid-19 Threatens Native Languages

The NY Times, Jack Healy: Tribal Elders Are Dying From the Pandemic, Causing a Cultural Crisis for American Indians

Star Tribune, Chris Serres: ‘Our people are scared.’ As deaths mount, Standing Rock Sioux Tribe charts its own path to fighting COVID

High Country News, Rebecca Nagle: The U.S. has spent more money erasing Native languages than saving them

New Republic, Nick Martin: Protecting Native Elders in a Pandemic

Panel discussion focused on the impact of COVID-19 on First Nations on February 26th at 10am PST