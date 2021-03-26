-
On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing how COVID is affecting Native communities and putting Native languages at risk. Fewer than 120 Native…
-
As COVID Spreads Through Indian Country, Communities Work To Save Elders & Native LanguagesOn this edition of Your Call, we're discussing how COVID is affecting Native communities and putting Native languages at risk. Fewer than 120 Native…
-
What do Ayn Rand, Martin Heidegger, and Samuel Beckett have to do with Silicon Valley?Big tech is known for its "disruption" of established industries and…
-
Philosophy Talk: The Rhetoric of Big TechWhat do Ayn Rand, Martin Heidegger, and Samuel Beckett have to do with Silicon Valley?Big tech is known for its "disruption" of established industries and…
-
Does the internet necessarily make people nastier and more arrogant?Open up any online comments section and you’ll find them: internet trolls, from the…
-
Can mere words create a toxic climate in which violence is condoned and encouraged?Free speech is one of the core tenets of our democracy. We’re inclined…
-
Is the internet destroying language?A child’s first sentence is a pivotal moment in her development when she is recognized as now capable of communicating…
-
Is the internet destroying language?A child’s first sentence is a pivotal moment in her development when she is recognized as now capable of communicating…
-
Do all views have a place on university campuses, or are there some views that should never be given a platform? In the last few years, conservatives and…
-
How did the humble pun revolutionize language, change history, and make wordplay more than just some antics?Puns have been called both the highest and…