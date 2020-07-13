One Planet: How The Climate Crisis Affects Our Understanding Of Human History

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're speaking with award winning journalist Ben Ehrenreich about his new book Desert Notebooks: A Road Map for the End of Time. He examines how the unprecedented pace of destruction to the planet has led us to the brink of calamity.

In less than 50 years, we have eliminated 60 percent of the world’s mammals, birds, fish, and reptiles. As many as a million species are now facing extinction.

Guest:

Ben Ehrenreich, award winning journalist and author of Desert Notebooks: A Road Map for the End of Time

