One Planet: Climate Change Could Starve Polar Bears Into Extinction By 2100, Study Finds

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we are discussing the impacts of the climate crisis on polar bears. Climate change is heating up the Arctic faster than anywhere else in the world and according to a new study in the Journal Nature Climate Change, without drastic reductions in greenhouse emissions, polar bears could be starved into extinction by 2100

Guests:

Steven Amstrup, chief scientist for Polar Bears International

Peter Molnar, associate professor in the Dept. of Biological Sciences at the University of Toronto Scarborough

Web Resources:

Polar Bears International

University of Toronto: Most polar bear populations likely to collapse by end of century if global warming continues