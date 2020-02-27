Melissa Jones' Weekend Picks

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. This week, host Jenee Darden sits down with Melissa Jones, lead singer of the local band No Lovely Thing, to talk about three arts events happening around the Bay Area this weekend.

The Seshen, Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Rickshaw Stop

The Onyx, Thursday at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at SF Jazz Center

Quinn Deveaux and the Blue Beat Review, Saturday at 8 p.m. at Rickshaw Stop

Local San Francisco band The Seshen brings an electic mix of soul, R& B, electronica and other styles. The cherry on top is the unique vocal style of their lead singer Lalin St Juste. Join them for this release party at Rickshaw Stop for their latest album and short film titled Cyan.

The Onyx is an Oakland-based, all black female, six-piece ensemble. Known for their energetic live shows, they play a blend of sounds with empowering lyrics that bring audiences to their feet. They'll be performing two shows, one at 7pm and the next at 8:30 pm.

Originally from Gary, Indiana, Quinn Deveaux found his way to San Francisco as a teenager and has been inspiring audiences since then. His band, the Blue Beat Review, will have you rocking to blues, gospel, soul and other sounds.

Experience Melissa Jones' vocals with the band No Lovely Thing. Their latest album is She Be. Check out their website to hear their music and stay up on their upcoming performances.