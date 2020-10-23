Media Roundtable: Whose Vote Counts — And Whose Might Not & Coronavirus Stimulus Package

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we are discussing the Frontline documentary Whose Vote Counts, which investigates voter suppression tactics ahead of the 2020 election. At least 47 million people have already voted- Whose vote counts? Whose doesn’t? And why.?

We are also discussing Republican’s efforts to block the passage of more than a $1.8 trillion stimulus package. According to the Economic Policy Institute, over 13 million more people would be in poverty without unemployment insurance and stimulus payments.

Guests:

June Cross, professor of Journalism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism, and the director of Frontline documentary WHOSE VOTE COUNTS

Athur Delaney, reporter at the Huffington Post covering politics and the economy

Web Resources:

FRONTLINE: whose vote counts

The Huffington Post: Long-Term Unemployment Is Rising At The Worst Possible Time

The National Bureau of Economic Research: Income and Poverty in the COVID-19 Pandemic

The NY Times: 8 Million Have Slipped Into Poverty Since May as Federal Aid Has Dried Up



