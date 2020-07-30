Media Roundtable: Johnson & Johnson Knew Asbestos Was In Its Baby Powder For Decades

One this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing a Reuters investigation about Johnson & Johnson. The company faces more than 19,000 lawsuits claiming its talc products caused cancer due to contamination with asbestos.
Guest:
Lisa Girion, investigative reporter for Reuters
Web Resources:
Reuters: Exclusive: Chanel, Revlon, L'Oreal pivoting away from talc in some products
Reuters: Johnson & Johnson knew for decades that asbestos lurked in its Baby Powder
Reuters: Nonprofits urge Johnson & Johnson to halt sales of Baby Powder globally