Media Roundtable: The Gates Foundation’s Global Agenda & The Alabama Amazon Union Vote

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we are discussing a new investigation by The Nation’s Tim Schwab called Bill Gates, Climate Warrior. And Super Emitter. He writes, when will the media realize, with Gates, you have to follow the money.

We’ll also talking about the historic unionization efforts by Amazon workers at a warehouse in Alabama. Mail-in balloting began on February 8. If workers vote yes, it will be the first Amazon warehouse in the US to unionize.

Guests:

Steven Greenhouse, labor and workplace journalist and writer, and the author of Beaten Down, Worked Up: The Past, Present, and Future of American Labor

Tim Schwab, freelance journalist

Web Resources:

The Nation: Bill Gates, Climate Warrior. And Super Emitter.

The Nation: Are Bill Gates’s Billions Distorting Public Health Data?

The Nation: While the Poor Get Sick, Bill Gates Just Gets Richer

Dissent: Will COVID-19 Spur a Wave of Unionization?

The New Republic: The Alabama Town That Could Defeat Jeff Bezos

The Christian Science Monitor: Workers organize biggest union push in Amazon's history