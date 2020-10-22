The Future Of Reproductive Rights With A 6-3 Conservative Majority

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the future of abortion rights. If Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court, the Center for Reproductive Rights says it is feasible that the protections Roe provides for safe abortion care could be weakened or overturned.

This will have devastating consequences for people of color and low-income people. Polls continue to show that the majority of Americans support keeping abortion legal. How are reproductive rights advocates preparing?

Guests:

Mary Ziegler, professor at Florida State University College of Law and author of several books including Abortion in America: A Legal History, Roe v. Wade to the Present

Becca Andrews, reporter at Mother Jones

Web Resources:

NBC News, Mary Ziegler: What Trump Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett means for Roe v. Wade

The Atlantic, Mary Ziegler: The Secret Code of the Amy Coney Barrett Hearing

Mother Jones, Becca Andrews: When Choice is 221 Miles Away: The Nightmare of Getting an Abortion in the South

Mother Jones, Becca Andrews: Conservatives Say They Want to “Protect” Women. Amy Coney Barrett Is their Perfect Messenger.