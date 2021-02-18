Fairfield Edition: February 18, 2021

As of this morning, Oakland Coliseum had appointments slots available for this weekend, Feb. 20-21. Only Alameda County residents who are ages 65+ or health care workers or educators are eligible right now. Sign up here: myturn.ca.gov. (Slots are booking very fast for drive-thru appointments, but more slots are open for walk-up appointments.)

California’s COVID-19 Vaccination Website: find out if it’s your turn and book available appointments — myturn.ca.gov

Solano County Public Health Facebook page with vaccination info for county residents

Solano County livestream video program with great interviews by host K. Patrice Williams. Check out her Facebook page and website here: https://turningpointwithkpatrice.com/

